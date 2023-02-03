BISBEE — Kenny Bradshaw, the county jail commander, remains hopeful the registered voters in the county mark the “yes” block on the May 16 special election ballot, which will allow the formation of a jail district.

The jail district will allow the county to build a new jail complex to house more prisoners, provide around-the-clock health care, improve security monitoring systems and more, attaining the standards required in today’s world of jails.

