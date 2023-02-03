BISBEE — Kenny Bradshaw, the county jail commander, remains hopeful the registered voters in the county mark the “yes” block on the May 16 special election ballot, which will allow the formation of a jail district.
The jail district will allow the county to build a new jail complex to house more prisoners, provide around-the-clock health care, improve security monitoring systems and more, attaining the standards required in today’s world of jails.
Bradshaw, a Bisbee native, worked for the state department of corrections and eventually answered an ad for a jail commander at the Cochise County jail. The late Sheriff Larry Dever put him in charge and Bradshaw has been working tirelessly to maintain the 40-year-old jail.
His work in the detention field garnered him a Jail Commander of the Year award in 2014. It hangs on his office wall along with a dozen or so more plaques recognizing his achievements.
Over the past several years a great deal of money has been spent trying to maintain the building, the cells and the plumbing system while upgrading power to handle all the electronics the detention staff, attorneys and courts need for online court hearings and trials. Then there's providing health care for chronic illnesses like diabetes or heart conditions, those who suffer from drug abuse and addiction and those who have behavioral health issues.
“Sometimes they are so ill, we can’t put them in with the general population," Bradshaw said. "It may not be safe for the prisoners or for the person."
He explained there is no room to place mental health inmates other than an isolation cell, which may not help at all with righting the problem that put them in jail. The numbers of people arrested who have mental health problems or are drug dependent are increasing.
Oftentimes it is hard to know if the person is addicted to drugs because of their mental health or because drug addiction has created a state of mind making normal life difficult. Although there is a program that works with prisoners to provide health care when they leave the facility, a few do not show up continually for the counseling.
A big problem for these people is there are no crisis centers in the county. Canyon Vista Medical Center had agreed to hospitalize those inmates whose mental illness requires more than a jail cell, but the practice did not continue.
Bradshaw believes with a new jail, detention staff and health care providers will be able to place such an inmate in a hospital setting within the jail complex, again saving time and money on the trips to Tucson and the cost of housing inmates in a hospital setting. An infirmary will allow the inmates to be treated on site.
Photos posted online show some of the problems and fixes made to keep the jail open, including a puzzle work of plumbing and electric power lines running along ceilings. Some problems were caused by deficiencies when the jail was built, like putting the boiler room right next to the electrical, Bradshaw said.
“This jail wasn’t built to standards back then and that makes it harder to maintain,” he added. “They didn’t take the officers in mind.”
At one point, the jail lost all power and Arizona Public Service stepped up to help with a power line like a giant extension cord that provided power from the utility plant just west of the jail until the problem could be fixed.
Last year, Bradshaw, Sheriff Mark Dannels and team went to the Board of Supervisors to get an indication of their support for a new jail. The supervisors appointed a committee of stakeholders and residents to use as a sounding board. They wanted to know if the public would support a jail district. After discussions and a tour of the current jail, all came back with voices of support.
It was explained during these committee meetings that the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office looked into other alternatives, such as sending county prisoners to Pinal County at a cost of $9 million a year, Bradshaw said. Another was taking over some vacant space at the Douglas prison. That one did not fly due to cost constraints to bring the facility up to standards.
Though the county has proposed using revenue from a new half-cent sales tax to fund it, it will be up to the voters on Tuesday, May 16, in a special mail-in only election.
The jail could cost $100 million or more. Thanks to the efforts of state Rep. Gail Griffin, the county has a $20 million state grant in place.
If the measure is approved, Bradshaw said it would be a few years before the new jail could be built as planned on seven vacant acres the county owns on Judd Drive. Studies will be done and facility types compared to see what will work best.
Though some members of the advisory committee suggested the jail be built in another location, Bradshaw said, “We have a source of water and we have sewer and garbage pickup from Bisbee.
“And we have a location that will not impact any neighbors. It bypasses the not-in-my-back-yard syndrome."
There is a series of town hall meetings scheduled beginning in March to provide information.
Bradshaw said, “We want people to come and ask us the tough questions. We want to hear what they have to say.”
Mail-in ballots will be sent to all active registered Cochise County voters on April 19.
The last day to register to vote in this special election is April 17.