BISBEE — Federal lands make up about  900,747 acres of Cochise County’s land mass,  which means the county loses needed property tax money every year. 

Annually, the county is reimbursed about $1 million through the program Payment in Lieu of Taxes for the acreage of national lands owned by the Department of the Interior, which includes the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?