BISBEE — Federal lands make up about 900,747 acres of Cochise County’s land mass, which means the county loses needed property tax money every year.
Annually, the county is reimbursed about $1 million through the program Payment in Lieu of Taxes for the acreage of national lands owned by the Department of the Interior, which includes the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The problem is the county does not know from year to year how much the federal government will pay nor how it will impact the budget when payments are lowered unexpectedly.
In an effort to alleviate such problems and others like land management to prevent wildfires, Craig A. Sullivan, executive director of the County Supervisors Association of Arizona, proposed the formation of a national center for public lands counties, which will be governed by the National Association of Counties.
Greenlee County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Lunt is the Arizona representative on the Western Interstate Region and serves on the public land steering committee to set policy regarding federal land issues. The center was established to empower counties with large holdings of federal lands to relay information to federal policy makers to advance community interests.
“The center will also utilize digital media, such as podcasts and video interviews, and develop written county profiles focused on county partnerships with federal agencies, states, tribes and other counties to reduce wildfire risk, responsibly develop energy and minerals, improve public access to federal lands, protect watersheds, conserve species and their habitat and protect national parks and other natural treasures,” according to NACo.
Resources will not be used for partisan political purposes. The requested contribution from each public lands county is the general fund equivalent of 1% of each county’s allocation from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, payable over the next two years.
The center received support from county Board of Supervisors members Ann English and Peggy Judd last month with a one-time-only contribution of $57,987 to the center, but Supervisor Tom Crosby voted nay.
English and Judd saw the potential benefits the NCPL would bring as counties share lessons learned to educate government officials and the public about a sustainable resource management and best practices for developing and enhancing partnerships.
NACo and the Western Interstate Region set a fundraising goal of $15 million over the next two years to capitalize the project. The activities of the center will be funded by interest earned on the fund, “leveraging a one–time investment to empower the public lands conversation for generations to come.”
Once capitalized, NACo would be able to hire the necessary staff to conduct important public lands–related research and create associated content.
