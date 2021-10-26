BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is taking the first step in reducing the unfunded liability of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System over the next four years.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the transfer of $10 million from the General Fund contingency and the General Fund Contingency Reserve to knock down the $36.750 million PSPRS liability starting in 2022.
PSPRS took a severe hit in the 2008 housing downturn and state legislators decided to require all counties and municipalities to make up the loss. The unfunded liability can be paid over 27 years, but making the minimum payment of $2.8 million only increases how much the county owes.
The supervisors gave county Budget Manager Daniel Duchon the green light to find a way to pay the liability. He explained that paying an extra $2.5 million a year for the next four years will save the county $22,935,488.
Duchon used a $1.3 million windfall from the fiscal year 2021 sales tax collections to make an additional payment on the liability for the 2021–22 fiscal year.
“This transfer will move out $3,008,509 from General Fund Contingency, leaving approximately $14.9 million and $5.7 million from the General Fund Contingency-Reserve line, fully clearing out that line. When the above listed transfers are complete, there will be $10 million in a single line–item for the PSPRS four-year plan,” he said.
ARPA funds used for mental health
Cochise Health and Social Services granted $1,592,000 to be paid over three years from county American Rescue Plan Act funds to Chiricahua Community Health Centers to establish a psychiatry department. The county will make an immediate payment of $263,400 for program development.
Sharon Gilman, associate county administrator, said the county has received $12 million in ARPA funds to date.
“Treasury Department’s interim final rules identify mental health treatment, substance misuse treatment, and other behavioral health services as acceptable programs for which ARPA funds may be used. Further, Cochise County is authorized to distribute the ARPA funds to subrecipients,” she said.
During a work session in July, CCHCI's Dr. Darlene Melk made a proposal regarding the expansion of psychiatry services, which were to include other behavioral problems like depression in addition to drug addiction.
Melk said she would report quarterly on the progress of the program.
ARPA OKs staff back pay
The supervisors also approved a request to use $1,883,871 of ARPA funds for county payroll expenses of employees supporting the public health response to the pandemic. Payroll expenses include wages and employee related expenses for the public health director, epidemiologist, public health emergency preparation coordinator, jail medical staff and jail detention staff.
The employees' time was primarily devoted to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. These expenses have already occurred, and this transfer will allow ARPA to reimburse the county for its response to the public health emergency. This will transfer $1,883,871 from ARPA funds to the General Fund contingency.
UofA to set up shop in Douglas
The University of Arizona asked for support to offer classroom space at the county’s Douglas Regional Service Center under the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program and received it unanimously.
In a letter to Laura Franco, UofA regional manager of Distance Network partners, the supervisors wrote, “The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is proud to expand our relationship with the University of Arizona by offering classroom space in our historic Douglas Regional Service Center for your exciting new project, Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. Recognizing the importance of this project to our community, we fully support your efforts, including the application to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Expanding educational opportunities through direct access to distance learning technology in Douglas will help move our economy forward.”
The project is a collaboration between Distance Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, College of Education and Cooperative Extension Service which addresses distance learning education and technical support in Douglas, Thatcher, and Yuma. It provides increased educational opportunities for the three rural locations of the main campus of the UofA.