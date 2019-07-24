BISBEE — Thanks to a $23,930 state grant, the Cochise County Library District will be able to continue serving rural communities via a mobile technology lab.
Library Director Amadee Ricketts told Board of Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Borer during Tuesday’s meeting the grant will “help rural residents build technology skills and confidence through small classes, one-to-one tutoring and hands-on practice.”
She sees the program as a way to “increase the digital literacy skills of rural population, including those who are older, (who) are less served and have lower levels of technology literacy.”
It will provide education to older and lower socioeconomic residents “who do not have adequate access to technology training. Community members will benefit through increases in digital literacy skills which will assist them in terms of economic development, social connections and civic participation,” Ricketts said.
The libraries in Bowie, Portal, Sunizona and Elfrida will also be included in the new program. The supervisors approved the grant which has no county financial match required. For years, the county has been using a building owned by the Elfrida Citizens Alliance for the community library. Now, the organization wants to donate the library on the 0.60 acre parcel to the county, Ricketts said.
The library is one of the busiest in the county, with an average of 425 visitors and 950 checkouts per month. The local community and school supported the library with some needed renovations recently.
There will be some work on the building required. Construction of a restroom and a septic system have already gone out for bid and was included in the 2019-20 budget, she added.
The supervisors told her to proceed with the aquisition.
The supervisors also approved a three-year renewal contract for E-Rate consulting services through the Yavapai County School Superintendent in the amount of $7,500.
Ricketts explained, “E-Rate is the federal program that subsidizes internet service and related equipment for public schools and libraries,” she noted. “The E-Rate services provided by YCSS support and enhance student achievement by assisting and guiding libraries to plan, procure, and implement essential technology needs and assets.”