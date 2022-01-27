BISBEE — In an effort to deal with inmates held in the county jail with its myriad of structural and electrical problems, without going into debt or raising taxes to pay for new facilities, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Kenneth Bradshaw had a few new suggestions.
Dannels, Bradshaw and presiding Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson presented an overview of what a new, more inclusive facility could cost during a work session held earlier this month. The cost presented to build out a justice center that would include a new jail and new quarters for the courts and county attorney offices was estimated at $115 million. It would cost $92 million just for the jail.
Gathering funding and the actual construction could take a few years to put together and something needed to happen sooner rather than later.
According to Dannels, state Rep. Gail Griffin has proffered a $100 million earmark in state funds for a new jail which could cover the cost and a bit more. It is not known when Griffin’s bill in support of the new jail will be on the floor for approval.
Dannels encouraged the supervisors to contact state representatives and senators in a show of support of the bill.
One possibility Bradshaw suggested was to move female inmates to the former juvenile detention building in Sierra Vista once upgrades to the kitchen and other possible repairs and maintenance are completed. There are about 40 females in the county jail.
The male population, numbering 120 to 160 at a given time, could be moved to Pinal County jail at a cost of $50 to $75 per day — about $2 million to $3 million a year — but Dannels hopes to work out a better deal.
“That would take the pressure off of us,” Dannels said. “We could plan on taking them to Pinal for one year.”
Deputies would have to transport the inmates on a nearly three-hour trip one way to the Florence facility. There may be some prisoners who will be able to attend court electronically, but others may require a face-to-face hearing, said Bradshaw. He estimated there could be at least two trips a day to keep up with a possible 10 to 20 people taken into custody per day.
Another suggestion was to house inmates at the state prison complex at the Bisbee Douglas International Airport. Though there is a vacant facility at the prison, it would need some major upgrades. Dannels said the Department of Corrections would pay for the improvements, but it will take some time to complete them.
They also looked into the Douglas city jail, but Dannels said the facility would not be able to provide for the county’s needs.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said a jail committee would be formed to develop the request for proposals and gather more information of the costs of building the jail in “pods,” which could be built at different times and expanded as the jail inmate population rises.
Supervisor Ann English said she was hoping for something concrete to alleviate the problem.
Supervisor Peggy Judd liked the idea of using the state prison at BDI and said she thought it was the best option.
The supervisors requested that Dannels and Bradshaw provide firm numbers on the cost to house inmates in Pinal County and the cost of constructing a pod-type jail for a work session to be scheduled next month.