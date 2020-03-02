BISBEE — Residents participating in two elections in Cochise County this month are being reminded how they can vote and where to return early ballots.
Only registered Democrats will choose a candidate in the Presidential Preference Election on March 17, stated county public information officer Amanda Baillie in a press release.
The ballots must indicate the choice of candidate and must be signed before they are dropped in the mail or dropped off at the county Recorder’s Office no later than 7 p.m. on election day. Ballots should be mailed at least five to seven days prior to election day to allow them to be received in a timely manner.
March 6 is the cutoff for requesting an early ballot. Voters can call the Recorder’s Office at (520) 432-8358.
Eligible voters can also cast votes at the Recorder’s Office Monday through Friday until March 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1415 Melody Lane, Building B, Bisbee.
Ballots can be placed into any of the secure drop boxes located at County service centers. For a list of locations visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/recorder/ballot-box-locations.
On election day, March 17, all 17 county vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For a list of candidates who have suspended or withdrawn their campaign in Arizona, visit https://azsos.gov/elections/running-office/running-federal-office.
Douglas election March 10
Douglas is currently holding a mail in-only election for mayor and council members in Wards 1, 3 and 5. Election day is March 10, but there will no vote centers open that day. All eligible voters should have received a ballot by mail.
A ballot replacement center will be open at Douglas City Hall on election day only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., where a voter can be issued a replacement ballot if their original ballot has been spoiled or they have made an error.
The Recorder’s Office has provided two secure, locked drop-off boxes for ballots in Douglas. One is located at Douglas City Hall, 425 E. 10th St., and the other is at the County’s service center at 1012 N. G Ave. These ballot drop-off sites are only accessible from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Recorder’s Office will collect voter ballots on a regular basis.
Ballots can be placed in the drop off boxes until 5 p.m. at the County building, and until 7 p.m. at City Hall on election day. Ballots can also be dropped off at the Recorder’s Office at 1415 Melody Lane, Building B, Bisbee, before 7 p.m. on election night.
For more information on the City of Douglas election, including a list of candidates, visit https://www.douglasaz.gov/172/Elections
Baillie noted, to date, the Recorder’s Office has received 1,794 ballots for the City of Douglas election and 3,075 for the Presidential Preference Election.
Election results will be posted on the Elections Department’s website https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/home starting after 8 p.m. on election day, she added.