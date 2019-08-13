BISBEE — Six local organizations and businesses were publicly recognized by the county Board of Supervisors for their work to promote breastfeeding friendly environments.
Cochise Health & Social Services and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension partnered to create a Breastfeeding Friendly Recognition program, aimed at increasing the number of worksites, public places and childcare facilities that adopt lactation policies, implement policies and promote breastfeeding spaces.
The following organizations were acknowledged at the Board of Supervisors regular meeting on Aug. 13: Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services, University of Arizona Extended Campus, The Women and Children’s Unit at Canyon Vista Medical Center, Monica’s Daycare, World of Wonder Childcare and Preschool and New Beginnings Childcare and Preschool.
The program is promoted in partnership with the Cochise Breastfeeding Task Force, which recently celebrated World Breastfeeding Week with events across the region.
Breastfeeding-friendly organizations contribute to the health and wellbeing of Cochise County. Communities with higher rates of breastfeeding may have lower infant mortality rates, decreased trash in landfills, lower healthcare costs, and happier, healthier people.
For more information on local breastfeeding resources visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/sites/default/files/health_and_social_services/CochiseCountyBreastfeedingResources.pdf