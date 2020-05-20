BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors, acting in its role as the county Flood Control District, approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Palominas School District which will allow access to a proposed, multi-use trail around the western portion of the Palominas Recharge Project off Highway 92.
The proposed trail is on a 285-acre tract holds the county’s largest recharge project to date. The county saw the open land as a possible site for a recreational trail around the basin and the chance to educate visitors on the benefits of recharging the aquifer and the San Pedro River.
The school board approved the IGA back in March and agreed to an entrance to the walking trail would be permitted on school property. The trailhead will be on the western edge of school property, where parking already exists and the board sees it as an opportunity for cross country teams as well as local public recreation, like walking and horseback riding, said Mark Apel, county environmental projects coordinator, during Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting.
Apel explained to Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd that the entry to the parking lot will still be gated. To alleviate any concerns for the safety of school property, the county is planning to install another gate to stop school access.
The district and the county will support and maintain the trailhead and trail.
The county acquired the land known as the Mansker property in 2012. which was slated for development of a subdivision in 2009 before the recession. The Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Army purchased the property and placed a conservation easement on the acreage after the project was canceled.
The county purchased it for $65,000. Thanks to a $1.693 million grant from the Walton Foundation, the county constructed a catchment basin to slow stormwater flow and move it into a series of weirs on the east side of Palominas Road, channeling the water to the San Pedro River. The weirs also allowed for recharge into the San Pedro aquifer.
The eastern side of the recharge project has a multi-use trail around it with educational information about the project and aquifer recharge.