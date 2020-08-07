SIERRA VISTA — After this week’s primary elections, the Herald/Review asked the Cochise County Democratic Committee Chairperson Elisabeth Tyndall and Cochise County Republican Committee Chairman Robert Montgomery what their thoughts are as we head into the general election in November.
Tyndall started off by saying, “I’m excited for November evidenced for obvious reasons. I’m really excited about our slate of candidates here and our LD and CD.”
“We have our state senate and state house people Bob Karp, Kim Moschetti and Ronnie Maestas. They all, I’m hoping will be great. We have great corporation candidates William Mundell, Shea Stansfield and Anna Tovar. Of course Mark Kelly, who is inspiring and exciting, and of course the White House. We’re going to work hard to get as many Dems elected as possible.”
On the subject of how the primaries went, Tyndall said, “I think the primaries went really well. We did not have a lot of contested races here in Cochise County. Both of our write in candidates, Anne Carl and Sharon Thomas did really well. That’s two more Dems on the November ballot, that’s great.”
“I was happy with the turnout. I know turnout was generally low, we almost hit the fifty percent threshold, which (is good) considering that there wasn’t very much to entice them out.”
“I know we got a lot more Dems on mail-in ballots. That was something that we were really pushing for,” she added. “That will be really good come November.”
The issues with the primary were mostly minor.
“The only thing that I was uncomfortable with, with the primary, I know some of the people who volunteered as poll observers, obviously in cities without mask mandates, there was very little safety, like masks being worn either by poll workers or by voters.”
“I just think that at this time it’s really not a good decision to make. I know I talked to Lisa Marra at the elections office about that and she feels very strongly that even recommending mask wearing would be a voter suppression type issue. I’m not sure that’s necessarily the case, but that’s how she feels about it. I know it’s something we will have to deal with in November.”
When asked about how she felt the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled she said, “Actually, pretty terribly. Yesterday (President) Trump was meeting with (Governor) Ducey and touting how good of a job Arizona has done. I think that’s the furthest thing from the truth. There are populations from our state that are suffering greatly.”
“We are fortunate here in Cochise County that very few people that we come into regular contact with have been touched with the devastation that COVID has caused in Arizona. I think that our state leadership, our county leadership and forget federal, have been incredibly irresponsible in dealing with COVID.”
Tyndall went on and said, “I have a young daughter that I want to send to school. There is nothing more that I want to do then send her to school. I don’t feel it’s safe for teachers to do that. She may be fine but what about them, what if they take it home to their families?”
“These people that make up excuses, ‘Oh it’s just a small percentage of children that die’, I think that leadership across the board has miserably failed Arizonans and Cochise County residents in the handling of COVID.”
GOP reaction
While in the Republican headquarters in Sierra Vista Thursday and scanning the primary numbers on his laptop, Cochise County Republican Committee Chairman Robert Montgomery reflects on standing on the hot blacktop parking lot for most of Tuesday’s primary day.
“With no shade” exclaimed Montgomery. He said, “It was worth it, with good results.”
Montgomery thinks the primary turnout was good. “You may know we had a full ballot for every office. None of them were left unattended which may be in contrast with our friends down the street who had many open offices,” Montgomery said referring to the Democrat headquarters.
Montgomery alluded to chatting with Democrat candidates while standing at a polling location in Sierra Vista saying they were very pleasant and descent people.
“Of course we don’t agree with them and hope they lose to our people, (but) one thing we are all pretty well sick and tired of is the rage and the hatred. There’s no need for it. Our party is united and determined to be united in Cochise County, we’re in pretty good shape for that.”
Montgomery talked about how the Cochise County Republican Committee has gone to great lengths over the past couple of years to improve their status, which he says was already good in the county, but now is terrific.
He said the party has just finished the most successful drive in the county’s history with a one hundred percent recruitment of precinct committeemen totaling 284.
“That was a great motivator having done this with Senators David Gowan and Gail Griffin,” he said. “We drove the four corners of the county and everywhere in-between for a month. The motivation and excitement out there was revealing. We more than doubled our numbers for precinct committeemen.”
When talking about the COVID-19 situation Montgomery doesn’t feel it is relevant to the function or mission of the committee.
He did say, “Cochise County Republicans, in general, are not compelled to wear a face mask. Most of them don’t want to. We would never insult or trouble anybody who wants to wear one. They’re allowed to wear them, we respect that.”
“But don’t try to make us wear one. We do have Republicans who wear them, whether for health reasons or any other reason, it’s fine. We don’t discuss it. I’m not going to make medical evaluations here at the CCRC.”
Overall, Montgomery is positive his party is in a good place right now for the elections and points out the influx of voters and volunteers visiting the Republican headquarters on a steady basis.
“We continue to register voters every single day with a fair amount of them being Democrats coming over to be Republicans. They feel their party has left or abandoned them and doesn’t represent anything that they grew up with. When Democrat leaders across the country openly declare their Communism, how can you blame them?”
Montgomery proudly says that even though primaries can get contentious, after all is said and done the state Republicans always coalesce around the winner and supports them to the hilt.
Montgomery finished by proclaiming that there is a lot of motivation at the Sierra Vista headquarters. He believes Cochise County has the best and busiest office of any county in Arizona.
“We’re very lucky and we want to be worthy of that and earn it, and so we do,” he said.