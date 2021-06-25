BISBEE – As the county continues to pay the minimum payment on the debt owed to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, the debt grows at $1.5 million a year, expected to reach $36,750,774 in 2022.
In a June 22 meeting, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka told Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby the county has to sent its payment plan to the state for the unfunded liability owed for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“Our policies have been to make the minimum payment at the beginning of the year before we see if there’s been any return on the investment,” Karwaczka said. “The county paid $2.4 million last year and we’ll pay $2.4 million this year.”
According to a report, the unfunded actuarial valuation for last year was more than $35.3 million and this year grew to $36.7 million.
“Even making the minimal payment, our unfunded liability has grown,” Karwaczka said. “It’s not like a mortgage where you can just pay the minimum requested and then it goes down year after year, because there is an assumption of that money being invested at a rate of return.”
The supervisors have fought for a reduction in what is owed, as the county has no responsibility or input into how the funds are invested for several years now. The PSPRS fund must provide retirement and healthcare for county deputies hired prior to 2017.
In the market busts in 2001 and 2008, the fund suffered extreme losses. The state decided the counties and municipalities should make up the losses. The problem with that is the county does not have wiggle room as larger, more populated counties such as Pima, Pinal and Maricopa do. As those counties continue to hire new officers, they are more able to afford paying down the debt as the rate between retired and active officers are far closer. Cochise County does not have that advantage.
“As we see, this is a problem that keeps growing,” said Karwaczka. “If we don’t take a different position, then we’ll be in a position to be unable to afford the minimum payment without making drastic cuts to the county’s services.”
A report by Foster and Foster Actuaries and Consultants Inc. determined, “Users of this report should be aware that contributions made at that rate do not guarantee benefit security. Given the importance of benefit security to any retirement system, we suggest that contributions to the system in excess of those presented in this report be considered.”
Though the supervisors plan to discuss a better way to tackle the unfunded liability, for now they had to approve the annual payment plan as they have done in the past.
Crosby did not support the plan and voted no.
Naco school gets resource officer
Naco Elementary School will have a resource officer after the supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the request made by Cochise County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Mark Napier.
Napier said the school district was able to obtain a School Safety Program grant from the Arizona Department of Education to fund the position at a cost of $75,100 a year.
“This is a new program that will ensure a full-time law enforcement officer's presence on campus during school hours,” said Napier. “The grant will cover the majority of the salary and employee's related expenses for the school resource officer. Any cost over the $75,100 will be absorbed by the Sheriff's Office and is estimated to be less than $20,000 annually.”
The grant-funded position is for one school year.
“We have a reserve officer with a solid background who has agreed to take the position even though it’s not permanent,” said Napier.
He said when school was not in session the Sheriff’s Office would have an extra person on duty.
Grants approved
Judy Lunn, director of Emergency Management, received the OK to accept a $10,000 grant from unused 2019 reallocation funds by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. The funds will be used to purchase protective ballistic equipment, basic trauma medical kits and larger trauma kits with triage bags to allow more rapid deployment of rescue task forces into active shooter or medical surge situations. Protective ballistic equipment will be provided to fire and EMS personnel who, when paired with law enforcement officers, will make rapid entry to conduct early medical triage and potentially life-saving interventions.
Lunn also received approval for $2,500 in unused funds from AzDHS to use for a mobile dispatch workstation that can be deployed during a power outage or system failure.
“The field deployable kit comes with VoIP phones, Wi-Fi hot spot, router and computer port," Lunn said. "This equipment can be used to preserve dispatching capabilities and 911 services should a 911 dispatching center need to be evacuated or taken offline due to a cyber attack or event that results in a power outage or system failure,m which has occurred three times in Cochise County in the last 18 months.”
Also, work on the apron at the Cochise County Airport will begin as the supervisors approved a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration and approved Pavex Corp. to complete the job for $1.3 million.
Grant accepted
A $152,218 grant from the Drug, Gang and Violent Crime Control Program was accepted. Christine Roberts, Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney, said the grant funds one full time Attorney III and 60% of an Attorney II for prosecution of drug and violent crimes. A match of $38,055 from the county is required, but it will be out of Criminal Justice Enhancement funds.