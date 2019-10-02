BISBEE — Some property owners may see a small decline in the amount of property tax owed to Cochise County this year as real estate values have dropped in some parts of the county.
The tax bills should have been received by now and payments are considered late if not paid by Friday, Nov. 1, according to public information officer Amanda Baillie in a press release.
A breakdown of what property, school and college districts, secondary and other district taxes cost are all noted on the bill, which can be paid in two parts.
According to the county Treasurer’s Office, “Arizona law allows the option for property taxes to be paid in two installments on most properties. The first is due Oct.1 and becomes delinquent Nov. 1. The second is due Mar. 1 and becomes delinquent May 1. If the taxes are $100 or less, they become due and payable in full Oct. 1 and delinquent Dec. 31.”
All phone numbers of each taxing entity are posted on the bill. If a taxpayer has a question, the county urges property owners to call the taxing district.“Each taxing entity sets its own property tax rates through locally elected boards, and those rates are subsequently adopted by the Board of Supervisors, as required under state law,” Baillie added.
If you are a property owner whose tax bills are paid through a mortgage company, a postcard will be mailed and also includes the breakdown of taxes and contact numbers for information purposes. It is not a bill, she stated.
Anyone who has not received a tax bill should contact the Treasurer’s Office.
County Treasurer Cathy Traywick explained, “Our goal is to provide property owners with as much detail as possible, so they can see exactly who sets the rates and how their money is being distributed and spent within their communities.”
The Treasurer’s Office provides more information through the frequently asked questions page on the website to help residents better understand the process. This can be visited at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/treasurer/treasurer-faqs.
Property owners can also pay their bills online, for added convenience, at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/treasurer/tax-payment-options.