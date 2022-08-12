BISBEE — As Cochise County continues to assess polluted sites, the Environmental Protection Agency has granted $500,000 to assess properties and buildings in the county that may have hazardous materials problems.
During the Aug. 14 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby listened as Dan Coxworth, Community Development director, explained this was the second EPA Brownfield Assessment grant. A grant in 2019 was for $600,000.
“This economic development grant is used to assess properties in the county, including incorporated areas, for hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint and petroleum ground pollution,” he said. “The goal of the grant is to assess properties to encourage redevelopment and private investment.”
The Willcox Chevy building and the Willcox Destination Downtown Project are on the list as is the Rivera building and structures at 1107 and 1225 G Avenue in Douglas.
In Bisbee, there are five targeted properties — the old Bisbee High School and the former juvenile delinquent facility on Tovreaville Road owned by the county, St. Patrick School owned by St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, and the Hillcrest Apartments and 123 Arizona Street owned by the city.
In Sierra Vista there are four properties, the former bus station at 4 S. Fab Ave., 245 and 297 E. Fry Blvd. and 1224 North Ave.
Lastly, Bowie High School made the list.
The EPA allows the county four years to spend the money.
There have been some lessons learned from the previous grant, such as the need for strong local and state relationships and working with an experienced consultant, Coxworth said.
“Manage your first grant well to increase your chances for more funding from the EPA,” Coxworth said. “Use the funds for projects that support local governments’ Strategic Plans, be selective and accept that not all projects will be successful.”
CCHS grants approved
Vicky King, Cochise Health and Social Services Division Director of Clinical Services, explained the only change was in the amount of a grant ($166,176) that provides education and support for mothers and their children throughout the county.
The Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant funds efforts to “strengthen the family and community by promoting and improving the health status of women, infants and children,” she explained. “The amendment will fund year three of a five-year grant which promotes and implements evidence-based strategies that enhance preventive and primary care services for this population.”
The strategies selected by CCHSS align with the National Performance Measures framework for MCH programs, she said. The program provides strategies for public health accreditation and quality improvement as well as policy and procedure development. It pays for a portion of the full time accreditation coordinator.
Stating the goals of the amendment were “nebulous” due to a lack of explanation on what evidence-based strategies were, Crosby voted against it. It passed as English and Judd voted in favor.
Daniella Reidmiller, CHSS administrative manager, received approval from English and Judd on an amendment to an existing agreement between the Arizona Department of Health Services and CHSS in the amount of $556,421 to revise terms and pricing for the next year. The grant funds eight CHSS staff.
This, too, is an ongoing agreement that applies the goals of the state’s Health Improvement Plan and combines several programs into one shared agreement for tobacco prevention, Health in Arizona Policy Initiative and chronic disease prevention, teen pregnancy prevention and suicide mortality review program.
“This IGA (intergovernmental agreement) serves people of all ages — teens, adults and caregivers,” Reidmiller said. “The programs address several health priorities, including cardiovascular disease, chronic lower respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s, unintentional injury, obesity, teen pregnancy, tobacco, worksite wellness, school health wellness and the newest program to reduce suicides. Outreach is provided via group workshops, health fairs, classroom education, policy assistance development and fatality review.”
Again, English and Judd approved the agreement. Crosby called the grants “socialism” and said it would add to inflation, while “eroding free market medicine.” He did not approve it.
All three supervisors approved an amendment to a previously approved grant agreement between the county and Arizona Department of Transportation, Aeronautics Group for the surface treatment of taxiway A2 at the Bisbee–Douglas International Airport as requested by Coxworth. The amendment increases the original grant amount from $25,202 to $212,926.70 and the matching fund requirement from $2,520.20 to $21,292.67.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka announced the county was recognized by Healthy Arizona Workplaces for 2022 for the health and wellness programs offered to employees.
Judd took issue with a news report calling Willcox’s use of inmate labor “slave labor" and noted it was good for the community and the inmates.