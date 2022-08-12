Purchase Access

BISBEE — As Cochise County continues to assess polluted sites, the Environmental Protection Agency has granted $500,000 to assess properties and buildings in the county that may have hazardous materials problems.

During the Aug. 14 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby listened as Dan Coxworth, Community Development director, explained this was the second EPA Brownfield Assessment grant. A grant in 2019 was for $600,000.

