BISBEE — A group of 15 people from around the county have taken on the task of establishing boundaries for possible new districts for the Board of Supervisors, justices of the peace and Cochise College seats.
The members were appointed by Supervisors Tom Crosby, Ann English and Peggy Judd and include elected officials, county staff and residents from the three districts.
The recent release of the 2020 Census showed Cochise County lost 5,4367 people over the past 10 years. Sierra Vista and Benson saw an increase in population, but Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone and Willcox all lost residents.
Robert Carreira, former director/chief economist at the Cochise College’s Center for Economic Research and founder of U.S. Economic Research, researched the 2020 Census data for the county and discovered the 4.5% drop in population countywide, the third largest decline of Arizona counties behind La Paz at 19.2% and Apache at 7.7%.
On his website, he stated the 2020 Census results showed Benson grew by 4.9%, which raised the population to 5,355 and making it the country’s third largest city, knocking out Bisbee, which lost 11.7% of its population, resulting in a drop of 4,923.
Sierra Vista saw a slight increase to 45,308, a 3.2% increase.
Douglas dropped 4.9% of its population, and now has 16,534 people. Huachuca City dropped 12.3% to 1,626. Tombstone went down by 5.2% to 1,308. Willcox lost 14.5% of its population and dropped to 3,213 residents.
According to U.S. Census Bureau, Cochise County's population in 2020 was 125,447.
“Statewide, Arizona's population grew by 11.9%, making it the ninth fastest-growing state in the nation over the decade, with Maricopa County accounting for 80% of the gains,” Carreira reported.
Task at hand
In order to preserve the one-person, one-vote requirement of the U.S. Constitution, the boundaries of the districts must be redrawn to equalize the population in the affected districts. The three supervisors districts, the six justice of the peace districts and the four Cochise College districts are to be considered.
Sharon Gilman, associate county administrator, met with 12 members of the Redistricting Advisory Commission Sept. 17 and explained what was required of them over the next few months as they try to ensure that new district boundaries fairly represent the county population and the communities of interest. The new district shapes must be contiguous and compact, and district boundaries can be visible geographic features, or city and town boundaries, and must not favor one party over another.
County data from the 2020 Census showed District 1, which is mostly all of Sierra Vista, has 43,384 people. District 2 has 40,964 and District 3 has 41,099.
The commissioners must stay within the allowable 10% difference in population between the three districts. With a 6,200-square-mile and mostly rural county, redrawing the district boundaries may not be an easy task.
As it is, Districts 2 and 3 are huge and cover most of the county as the district maps show.
District 2 runs from the west on the outskirts of Sierra Vista, up to Tombstone and then east to Elfrida and north to Wood Canyon. It then extends south to the border with Mexico and east to the border with New Mexico, then north covering the eastern side of the Chiricahua Mountains.
District 3 runs from the border with New Mexico across the northern portion of the county, all the way to the line with Pima County and south to the Santa Cruz County line. It takes in Benson, Willcox, San Simon along the northern county line south to Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca and part of the west end of Sierra Vista.
Start with supervisors
Gillman said, “District shapes must be compact and contiguous. We must avoid dividing communities of interest and use visible geographic features, like city or town boundaries. We must maintain the core of districts previously drawn, to extent possible.”
She pointed out all the meetings must be held in accordance with Open Meeting Law with all the same published notices of meetings and agendas as any other public meetings.
Jerry Hatfield, District 1, elected as chairman of the RAC, suggested they begin with establishing the new boundaries for the Board of Supervisors.
District 1 representative Rachel Gray, Sierra Vista mayor pro tem, said Sierra Vista and the fort are in different districts which she called “a less than ideal split” in that two supervisors oversee the Sierra Vista area. She wanted to see Sierra Vista and its surrounding areas and Fort Huachuca in the same district.
Hatfield agreed.
“That’s the elephant in the room," he said. "Sierra Vista is the county’s largest city. Bisbee and Benson have more in common with each other. You can’t separate Sierra Vista from the fort.”
Gray repeated, “We need to keep Sierra Vista and the fort in one district.”
Hatfield also reminded the commissioners to avoid gerrymandering, favoring one political party over another, as they draw the new boundaries.
Over the next two months, RAC members will continue working on the districts. The plan is to have public meetings around the county in early November so people will be able to view the suggested boundaries, make suggestions and offer alternatives.
The next RAC meeting is scheduled Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. in the supervisors meeting room in the county complex on Melody Lane.
For information on redistricting, visit the county website https://www.cochise.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3139/Redistricting-Principles-2021-PDF.
To view the first meeting, visit the website https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?mt=ALL&get_month=9&get_year=2021&countDownload=&downloadFile=&id=26244&loc=&term=N.