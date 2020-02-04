BISBEE — Cochise County on Tuesday rescinded a trash bin agreement with a contractor for two roll-off trash containers that were originally directed to the Coronado National Memorial, but then were redirected to the border to aid in pre-border-wall-construction brush cleanup.
The move violated the trash bin agreement with the county and the county quickly moved to reclaim the bins, in accordance with the contract, and acting as they would in any similar situation, if they deemed the customer in violation of the contract.
In response to questions posed Tuesday morning by the Herald/Review about county roll-off trash containers at the San Pedro River where clearing for construction of the border wall has begun, Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie provided a statement.
“Cochise County has removed two Dumpsters briefly utilized for the Federal Government’s border fence project, due to the breach of a signed agreement stating they would be used at another location.
“The county’s Public Works Department had contracted with Ultimate Dumpsters to provide two roll-offs at the Coronado National Memorial visitor center for yard waste. Ultimate Dumpsters signed an agreement on January 23 stating the roll-offs should be dropped off at 4101 W. Montezuma Canyon Road, Hereford, for the U. S. National Park Service.
“After arriving at the visitor center on Monday, Feb. 3, the driver was redirected to the San Pedro River, where it crosses the border near Palominas and where vegetation clearance work is currently taking place in preparation for the border fence project.
“This morning, when the county became aware the Dumpsters were not being used at the contracted location, arrangements were immediately made to remove them.
“Any member of the public or organization may rent a Dumpster from the County, but must sign an agreement stating the location where it will be used. As per the County rental agreement, ‘The renter shall not remove the equipment from the address of the renter or the location shown herein as the place of use of the equipment without prior written approval of the owner.”
Cochise County has not been contracted or communicated with any federal agencies to assist with the border fence project. The county has no jurisdiction with regard to projects built on federally owned land and has not been consulted on this issue.
The Board of Supervisors plans to reach out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ask for further information about the border fence and its environmental impacts.”
Jeff Sturges, one of the organizers of a border wall protest on Jan. 26, stated in an email to the Herald/Review: “Trees have been felled. The work, despite all our efforts to stop it, has begun. And, despite the claims made by our County Supervisor Tom Borer that he and other county officials had no power over the project, no inside knowledge of the plan on how or when it would be implemented, the tree remains are stuffed into two huge Cochise County dumpster bins.”
Since the county statement was not received until almost 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Herald/Review was unable to obtain information from Ultimate Dumpsters.
Herald/Review Media will continue to follow this story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.