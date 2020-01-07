BISBEE – A Cochise County-initiated rezoning request to change the designation and rezoning of land at the southeast corner of State Route 92 and Hereford Road from Neighborhood Conservation to Developing and Mobile Home to General Business (GB) was unanimously approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Christine McLachlan, Development Services, told supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd during Tuesday’s meeting the five parcels totaling 1.92 acres currently have five older, occupied mobile homes and one demolished site. The property is owned by two people whose names were not provided, but are in favor of the action.
She explained changing the zoning would keep with the current commercial zoning across the street and the county effort to encourage commercial development on main highways and in urban areas to provide services for the convenience of communities.
The county Planning and Zoning Commission denied the request in a three to two vote, she reported. They did not think the county should have initiated the zoning change. All required measures to contact property owners within 1,000 feet of the parcels were notified of the proposed change. Only four responded they were in favor of the rezoning.
She stated in her presentation to the supervisors of factors against approval: “Commercial development in this location would likely result in higher traffic volumes, noise, odors and increased light levels than the existing uses. There have been no recent and there are no planned improvements to urban services — including roadway, water or sewer — servicing the subject parcels.”
Factors in approval were stated as: “A better fit for the parcels given their location at the intersection of two high demand roadways and recent development trends. This request would expand an existing GB zone and buffer remaining residential uses from Highway 92, which is an arterial roadway.”
She recommended approval with the conditions that all future development proposals must include a drainage analysis to show plans will not result in adverse impacts on the adjacent parcels. Detention and retention requirements shall follow Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) standards. The building and utilities also have to be elevated one foot above the 100-year flood surface elevation and a maintenance plan for the detention or retention basins are required.
The final condition dealt with disallowed uses: “storage, warehousing and/or maintenance yards. The following uses are prohibited from all future development proposals: Impoundment storage yard, contract construction services, mini-warehouses and warehousing, distribution and storage of non-hazardous goods, not to exceed 10,000-square foot floor area.”
Borer’s recommendation was added to the list.
Suggested uses are office space, retail stores and service establishments which are accepted uses under the GB zoning code.
Objectional influences of industrial uses and others which may be incompatible with residential development would not be permitted.
Borer wanted to specifically add no adult nightclubs or drinking establishments which area residents have told him are undesirable to the family-oriented community of Hereford.
English suggested the change would remove some of the hurdles developers face while seeking rezoning, but she did not want to see the trailers removed or the people displaced.
Judd agreed, but added, “The people in the mobile homes could be evicted. I do care about that.”