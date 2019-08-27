BISBEE — With the intent of bringing more visitors to Cochise County, the Board of Supervisors wrote a letter asking Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick to promote legislation to designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English approved the letter during Tuesday’s meeting, in which they say the national park designation “would raise the profile of Cochise County, both nationally and internationally,” and draw more tourism.
“We therefore respectfully request you introduce the necessary legislation required to move this highly beneficial process forward,” the letter states.
“The unique geographical features and outstanding natural beauty of the Monument provides the necessary criteria to receive a national park designation.”
They cited a recent report from the non-profit Headwater Economics, which stated the designation change could increase tourism by an average of 21 percent over a five-year period. Total recreation visits in national parks grew by 49 percent between 2000 and 2016, compared to a decrease of three percent in national monuments.
“Tourism is Arizona’s number one industry and plays a significant role in helping to sustain the economies of communities throughout rural Cochise County. The Cochise County Tourism Council works to attract new and repeat visitors to the region, and we believe this designation will make an important contribution to that ongoing goal,” the letter states.
CCHS receives funds for immunizations
Cochise County Health and Social Services (CCHS) has received funds from the state for its immunization program since 1993 and this year, $128,415 was granted for the purpose from the Arizona Department of Health and Social Services.
CCHS director Carrie Langley explained, “The state, through agreements with Centers of Disease Control, provides the vaccine to us free of charge. The grant funds pay for management, staffing, outreach and operating costs of this program.”
The free immunizations for all county uninsured or under–insured children include vaccine preventable diseases, like measles and mumps, during the course of their childhood and maintaining their vaccination records in accordance with state and national requirements. CCHS also provides required vaccinations to school age children to meet school registration and advancement requirements, she added.
Cleanup of communities
Putting community enhancement funds to work, English and Judd are supporting the communities they serve by helping with cleanup efforts in the communities of Golden Acres in Sierra Vista and Benson.
Golden Acres plans a community clean-up and English will provide garbage roll offs for the community event supported by Thunder Mountain Church over the Labor Day weekend on Friday and Saturday. The containers will be picked up on Tuesday. The expected cost is $600.
In Benson, community volunteers participating in “Brighten the Path, Benson” will clean up the city at a date to be determined in September and get up to $250 in tipping fees waived by Judd.
Community enhancement funds are provided annually through Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) and are used for improvements of transportation systems, infrastructure and other community services. Each supervisor is granted $100,000 for these purposes.