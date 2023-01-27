BISBEE — On Tuesday, May 16, county voters will have the opportunity to vote on the formation of a jail district to build a new jail estimated to cost $100 million.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw and other jail staff have been trying to move forward on a new jail for a number of years as the 40-year-old existing facility is beyond its lifespan. Certain deficiencies at the current jail cannot be overcome as it exists today. The ongoing costs for constant repairs to the building and the plumbing and electrical wiring continue to rise and there is some equipment that is so outdated it cannot be repaired.
The new jail as proposed will be able to house more than 400 inmates by 2040 and provide them with improved security, privacy, health resources and other features needed to meet their needs. It would also provide safety and security for the guards and health care staff.
The current jail was designed to hold 168 prisoners but the jail population hovers between 250 and 302 now. The overcrowding has created concerns for inmates and detention officers.
Last year, the county Board of Supervisors appointed a committee of officials and laymen that held a series of meetings from August through November. The Jail District Advisory Board was informed of the deficiencies and also toured the jail and saw what they had been told about.
They all agreed to recommend the supervisors move forward and get it on a ballot for the voters to decide if they want to form the district and pay for it by a one-half cent increase in sales tax.
The supervisors approved the ballot move during the Jan. 24 meeting along with the caveat the election will be held by mail-in ballots, with no in-person voting at the vote centers.
Dannels and Bradshaw have explained how the safety of prisoners and staff alike is the first priority. They also commended jail staff for keeping the jail running effectively in spite of adverse conditions. It also invests in public safety as it will better equip the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with the tools needed to ensure criminals remain behind bars and those with serious mental health or addiction issues will be provided proper care.
The population of inmates with mental health issues continues to climb and now has reached 66% of the current inmates. These people need to have their behavioral health and addiction problems treated without being put into isolations cells for their protection and that of the staff and inmates, which exacerbates their problems.
There is a need for a medical clinic to allow health care staff to treat them in privacy. Though a space for a clinic has been crafted, it is small and does not provide enough privacy for medical staff to perform evaluations and offer therapy and medications.
Many times the inmates cannot be helped at the jail and have to be sent to other facilities, which costs the county more money for outside medical professionals and hospitals and transportation.
The proposed half-cent sales tax will be limited to up to 25 years, a term long enough pay off the debt to construct the new jail.
If a jail district is formed, the county can seek additional funding to lower the cost.
State Rep. Gail Griffin was able to secure $20 million from the state for the jail.
People can submit arguments for or against the jail district for the official pamphlet through Wednesday, Feb.1,. at 5 p.m. Comments are limited to 300 words and will be printed as they are written, so people should check spelling before sending arguments to the county clerk.
