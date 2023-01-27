BISBEE — On Tuesday, May 16, county voters will have the opportunity to vote on the formation of a jail district to build a new jail estimated to cost $100 million.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw and other jail staff have been trying to move forward on a new jail for a number of years as the 40-year-old existing facility is beyond its lifespan. Certain deficiencies at the current jail cannot be overcome as it exists today. The ongoing costs for constant repairs to the building and the plumbing and electrical wiring continue to rise and there is some equipment that is so outdated it cannot be repaired.

