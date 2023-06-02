BISBEE — Though the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has tried to boost wages and salaries for staff throughout the county to reach 96% of the market offerings to retain employees, the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will hold at 94%.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and county Budget Manager Juan Frisby talked with Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby last week and provided an overview of the expected increases of $2,577,791 for operational costs and new staff expenses.
Then there is an increase of $1,231,315 in new General Fund expenses, bringing the total increase for these budgeted costs to $3.809 million.
However, taxpayers will not see an increase in the tax rate of 2.6747, which has been in effect for several years. The supervisors have been reluctant to increase property tax as the property valuations continue to rise, providing enough money to run the county without an increase.
In the past, the county has increased wages, except for the 2021 budget, which made no adjustments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, by spending a million dollars a year to approach what those jobs would pay in the market. Last year, the county paid out $1.8 million to boost wages.
Karwaczka said if they wanted to continue at a 96% rate, it would require a tax increase of 0.067 to get the county to that level.
“If we don’t follow through with the program, we will fall back too far on salaries,” he added. “We want to be competitive and do the best we can to keep our employees.”
English pointed out the impact of having to reduce staff back in 2009 when the economy tanked. The county has a “bare boned staff” as a result. She did not see how the county could reduce the present positions.
Karwaczka said staff was cut from 1,200 employees in 2009 to 850.
Judd said, “I want to keep the tax rate the same. So, for now the 94% rate will have to do.”
Crosby agreed with English and said the increase in property valuations would have to suffice. He added tax cuts would benefit businesses.
Property valuations for the coming year could bring in $27,368,063 plus new construction of $623,099 and property improvements of $749,905.
County sales tax will bring in around $8.5 million, which is divided between the general, capital, building enhancement, technology and solid waste funds.
State-shared revenue from sales tax will provide $15.5 million.
Highway User Revenue Funds is estimated to bring in $10.6 million, a slight increase over last year. HURF can be used only for roads and infrastructure. Arizona taxes fuel and collects a variety of fees and charges relating to the registration and operation of motor vehicles on the public highways of the state. These collections include gasoline and use-fuel taxes, motor-carrier taxes, vehicle-license taxes, motor vehicle registration fees and other miscellaneous fees.
Without these funds, the county would be hard pressed to service its 680 miles of paved roads and 761 miles of dirt roads throughout the county.
In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the county will pick up half a million dollars in increased health insurance fees for employees as an added benefit.
Since fiscal year 2019, property owners have paid their tax in full and some have cleared their back payments.
Light improvement and fire districts will see slight increases for those services.
On June 13, the supervisors will approve the tentative 2023-24 budget, which sets the total limit of what can be spent. Then on July 11, the final budget will be approved, followed by the property tax rate and levy on Aug. 21.
