BISBEE — Though the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has tried to boost wages and salaries for staff throughout the county to reach 96% of the market offerings to retain employees, the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will hold at 94%.

County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and county Budget Manager Juan Frisby talked with Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby last week and provided an overview of the expected increases of $2,577,791 for operational costs and new staff expenses.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?