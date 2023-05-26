BISBEE – The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the county school superintendent worked together to provide a communication safety program for all the schools in the county, including the municipalities.
Sheriff Mark Dannels and Superintendent Jacqui Clay were present during the May 23 meeting of the Board of Supervisors to ask for approval of a $1.5 million grant from the Arizona Department of Administration. The grant will provide radios to the schools which will put them in direct contact with law enforcement should the need for a police presence arise.
One of the county’s most far flung, rural schools sits almost at the state line with New Mexico. Dannels has already provided the small, one room Cochise Elementary School in the southeastern corner of the county with a communication radio in case of emergency situations.
Loy Guzman, who is the K-8 teacher, principal and school superintendent, has said in the past how grateful she was to have a direct line to the CCSO, and even more grateful that she has never had to use it.
Dannels and Clay are expanding the service throughout the county so all schools have the ability to contact law enforcement directly for a fast response time. Because the county encompasses 6,200 square miles, if a need arises the Border Patrol or Department of Public Safety will be able to respond.
CCSO agreed to provide services related to the implementation, maintenance and support of the school safety program, said Dannels.
“The services will include the deployment of a secure, multimedia data communication system to a user base consisting of public safety agencies and public schools, as well as training and support for end-users," he said.
Clay said school employees will be trained in the software.
CCSO will provide ongoing technical support, maintenance and upgrades to the system as necessary to ensure it remains in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Each year, on or before Nov. 1, Dannels must submit reports to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee of yearly expenditures for the program. The parties agree to maintain accurate records of all expenditures related to the school safety program.
The grant money cannot be used for anything other than the equipment, software and communications.
