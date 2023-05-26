BISBEE – The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the county school superintendent worked together to provide a communication safety program for all the schools in the county, including the municipalities.

Sheriff Mark Dannels and Superintendent Jacqui Clay were present during the May 23 meeting of the Board of Supervisors to ask for approval of a $1.5 million grant from the Arizona Department of Administration. The grant will provide radios to the schools which will put them in direct contact with law enforcement should the need for a police presence arise.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?