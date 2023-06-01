BISBEE — A large-property owner in St. David thought he could use a portion of his 4,800 acres as a military and law enforcement training site with a firing range long enough for snipers, Blackhawk helicopters for troop deployment, and hunter education.
Cochise County officials thought differently.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on May 25 to hear the appeal of Owen Lonsdale, owner of Elquen LLC and the Shi-Ka-She training complex. The business was shut down because Lonsdale didn't obtain a special use permit.
In spite of Lonsdale’s protestations, Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby upheld the decision and informed Lonsdale he needed to obtain a special use permit from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Cochise County Development Services received complaints about gunfire and activities on the property. Neighbors have complained about the noise caused by gunfire, which has been described as loud and repetitive.
Lonsdale thought he was using his land legally for the tactical training of law enforcement and other government entities, including the Department of Defense. He claimed he had a contract with the DOD but failed to produce it.
On Dec. 5, Director of Development Services Dan Coxworth reached out to Fort Huachuca and asked if it had been involved in activity there. He provided a video showing "airborne troops" dropping into the zone. Now retired Jeffrey Jennings, deputy to the commander general, said he had no contact with the group that owned and operated the Lonsdale Property.
Coxworth also spoke to the city of Benson and the city agreed to stop using the property until the zoning question was resolved.
On Feb. 21, Development Services opened the instant zoning enforcement action against Lonsdale under county ordinance Sections 607 and 2301. The complaint alleges: "military and law enforcement training in addition to the hunt training; a two mile long shooting range; helicopter infantry and sniper forces training" is being conducted.
Lonsdale said a small and varying portion of the 4,800 acres is sometimes used by military, government and law enforcement, including the discharge of their firearms, which said “is otherwise lawful” since it is not open to the public and the business is conducted on private property.
“Elquen does not offer individual, organizational, or any other type of membership,” according to Lonsdale’s documentation. “Rather, Elquen allows specified government agencies and departments to use their land periodically pursuant to individualized contracts between Elquen and the government agencies and departments.”
Lonsdale did not believe he needed a special use permit to cover the three activities in an area zoned RU–4, a rural designation for one home per four acres, which limits the use of business activities on rural lands. Under RU–4, a firing range, a helipad and educational training require him to obtain a special use permit from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In November, Lonsdale’s prior legal counsel, attorney Robert Casey, incorrectly advised him that his shooting range was not a “shooting range” under Arizona statute ARS 17–601 because it is “private and not open to the public in any way.”
County Civil Deputy Attorney Paul Correa explained, “Cochise County’s Zoning Ordinances specifically require a special use permit for: Outdoor Firearms, Skeet, Archery, or Trap Shooting Range, under Section 607.09, educational services under Section 607.25 and Airports, Airstrips, Helipads, and/or Heliports under Section 607.15
“The ordinances deem any noncompliant use to be a nuisance that is subject to abatement: Any building, structure, outdoor lighting or use erected or maintained, or any use of property contrary to the provisions of these Zoning Regulations is unlawful and constitutes a public nuisance. This language comes right out of the statute delegating and authorizing enforcement of zoning ordinances to the counties, A.R.S. § 11-815. C.
“It is unlawful to erect, construct, reconstruct, maintain or use any land in any zoning district in violation of any regulation or any ordinance pertaining to the land and any violation constitutes a public nuisance. Any person, firm or corporation violating an ordinance, or any part of an ordinance, is guilty of a class 2 misdemeanor. Each day during which the illegal erection, construction, reconstruction, alteration, maintenance or use continues is a separate offense.”
Correa explained an SUP requires a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Before application submission, the Zoning Regulations require a neighborhood notification by the applicant," he said. "This is an opportunity to notify your neighbors of your intention to apply for the permit and address any questions or concerns they may have. I’m happy to provide the address mailing list of surrounding property owners.”
Lonsdale said the discharge of guns on private land was legal under Arizona statute. “Elquen allows specified government agencies and departments to use the land periodically, pursuant to individualized contracts between Elquen and the government agencies and departments.”
In mid–February, a resident reported loud and repetitive gunfire 4-5 p.m. and called the CCSO. She felt the noise was a nuisance and the loud gunfire scared her horses. An officer came to her home, but the response she received was they had no authority over the DOD.
Neighbors documented some of the operations at the subject property with photographs and videos, Correa said.
“The photographs and videos show groups of people visiting the property and record the sound of gunfire," he said. "Neighbors have also provided Development Services with screenshots showing that the property was used commercially in connection with a guided Coues deer hunt service. The property was used commercially under the name 'Shi-Ska-She Training Camp' for clients who paid Lonsdale’s company LowkiLogistics for Coues deer hunts in Mexico at a cost of $2,900 per person per hunt."
English said, “He may have felt he had the right to do this without any government interference due to the size of his property. And he thought he was doing a good deed for law enforcement. There are some things you can do right and some things you can’t do. We ask you to go through the heavy process just like everyone else. You have a path to move forward. We need to stick to our guns.”
Judd and Crosby agreed.
Correa said the neighboring property owners will receive a letter containing the results of the hearing.
Lonsdale did not say he would apply for an SUP. Until he does, he is restricted from continuing the operations or will face considerable daily fines.