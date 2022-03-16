BISBEE — Facing an aging jail, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and jail commander Kenny Bradshaw have been trying to move forward and have offered some options to help ease the conditions, but every proposed solution would take time and millions of dollars.
The existing jail needs constant repair and maintenance due to age and abuse by prisoners. Water pipes are old and corroded from Bisbee water running through them, so they need replacing. The cells need to be painted frequently due to prisoners using excrement to decorate their walls. There are many necessary changes and upgrades that need to be made to ensure the inmates and the jail staff are protected.
In January, Dannels and Bradshaw presented the option to build a new jail complex, called the Cochise County Justice Center. The new complex would include Superior Courts, county attorneys, probation staff, secure evidence storage and more.
The only problem is its $92 million price tag just for the jail, which could accommodate 420 people, and up to $110 million for a full buildout of the new center. It would include behavioral health facilities, a necessary addition to deal with people who have drug addictions. An outreach office would help those exiting the jail by tracking their progress in the weeks and months following their discharge.
The idea of moving the Superior Courts and County Attorney’s offices was floated as the 100-year-old county courthouse requires constant upgrades, maintenance and repair.
Presiding Superior Court Timothy Dickerson noted in a past meeting how keeping the courts up and running in the historic building was a problem. At a point in the not too distant future, maintaining the old courthouse will not be cost effective and the day will come when it has to be emptied.
In a work session Tuesday with Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, Dannels said state Rep. Gail Griffin is going to bat for the county and has asked for $20 million to put toward a new jail. Dannels has been talking with Gov. Doug Ducey to see if the state could add more money to the project.
In the end, it will be the taxpayers who foot the bill one way or another, whether it be a tax or bond issuance. If a specific sales tax increase of one–half cent was selected as the way to go, it would apply to every purchase in Cochise County.
Though the jail district is the preferred way to go, it could take at least a few years to go through the process and get a new facility up and running, even if built in phases.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka explained High Ground Inc., the consulting firm the county used in the past, could be hired to survey residents prior to any firm decisions. The plan would be to include members of the public on the planning committee.
Though Crosby said he wants to explore new jail plans, he was not in favor of raising property tax or sales tax unless the county can show exactly how much the district would cost the taxpayers. He also reminded everyone that the county is on the hook already for millions of dollars to the Arizona retirement systems.
“I will allow the district to go before the voters,” he said.
Judd said, “I’m OK with the jail district, but I like the idea of minimizing the tax impact. I think we should move forward on it.”
English said, “Even if the district passes by the voters, we would still have a five-year wait to open the new jail complex. Still, this seems like a good solution.”
In the meantime
Dannels proposed moving female inmates to the Sierra Vista jail and juveniles to the Sierra Vista substation. It would require jail and medical staff and updating the facilities.
Transfers to and from Sierra Vista and Bisbee for court hearings and trials could cost as much as $600,000 a year and jail staff would cost around $1.3 million, according to Karwaczka.
Agreements have already been made to house male inmates in the Pinal County jail, which could cost $2.3 million annually just for the accommodations. On top of that are any additional inmate medical costs above those provided, Karwaczka said. Then, there are transfer costs of running to and from the Pinal County jail twice a day to drop inmates off and pick others up.
The idea of floating a temporary judge to handle trials in Pinal County rather than bringing them back to Bisbee sank as Dannels and Karwaczka said it could get costly. The county would have to pay for the judge as well as public defenders and prosecutors for travel and possible overnight stays.
Pinal County officials have asked if some of the current jail staff in Cochise County would be interested in working there, as many jails across the state are having difficulty maintaining a full staff, said Dannels.
The other option discussed was transferring the male population of the jail to the Douglas prison complex. The county would have to pay for the needed upgrades to existing facilities, which could run more than $3 million. Again, there would be more travel required to haul inmates back and forth between the prison and the courts, Karwaczka said.
English said, “It’s good to go through this process. We need to hear solutions. We need to figure out what is best for the money we are spending now.”
She and Judd asked Dannels and Karwaczka to determine what work could be done at the existing facility to preserve it for the time being.