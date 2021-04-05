One of Cochise County's supervisors has issued an ominous warning about child abductions in "remote areas."
But the kidnappings Peggy Judd is talking about have not occurred in Cochise County. Judd said the incident she's referring to happened in Animas, New Mexico about two months ago.
Apparently that didn't happen either, according to a sergeant at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico.
"We got called on it [the alleged kidnapping attempt] but there was no evidence that an abduction occurred," said Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Arredondo in a phone interview. "As far as our investigation has determined. it never happened."
Arredondo said the child involved in the false report claimed that the people who tried to snatch her were undocumented migrants making their way through the Animas Mountains. The sergeant did confirm the incident regarding the false abduction occurred about two months ago.
The Herald/Review contacted Judd on Wednesday regarding Arredondo's comments, but she did not return the call.
Earlier in the week, Judd said the alert in her newsletter was "no big deal." She said she placed it there to warn parents that children in remote areas could be targeted by undocumented migrants walking through after they've crossed the border illegally.
"Just kind of watch your kids because of what's going on along the border," Judd said Monday. "This was on the other side of the Chiricahua Mountains."
The one-paragraph alert — written in red — in Judd's newsletter titled "District 3 News from Supervisor Judd," reads: "WARNING FOR FAMILIES! There is a heightened danger of child abductions in remote areas. An actual abduction in a family ranch residence occurred in the region within the past few months. The child was rescued with help from the family dog."
Judd said Animas is close enough that it concerned her. Animas is one hour and 13 minutes, or about 70 miles, east of Douglas.
Because of the dramatic uptick in daily crossings by undocumented migrants along the Southwest border over the last few weeks, Judd said she wanted to warn her constituents to keep their children safe. Last week, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said Border Patrol had been stopping up to 100 single adults daily along the border, just east of the city.
But Arredondo, of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, said that in the more than 20 years that he's worked at the Sheriff's Office, he has never heard of any undocumented migrants attempting to kidnap children from their homes in that area.
Judd said the child who was snatched by undocumented migrants was taken from the kitchen of her family's ranch cabin. Judd said the family dog began barking and the child's father was able to stop the kidnappers.
"They just dropped her and ran," Judd said.
Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said there have not been any reports of kidnapping attempts in this area or any calls from residents concerned by Judd's newsletter.