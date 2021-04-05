One of Cochise County's supervisors has issued an ominous warning about child abductions in "remote areas."
But the kidnappings Peggy Judd is talking about have not occurred in Cochise County but a little over an hour away in Animas, New Mexico.
While she said the alert in her newsletter was "no big deal," Judd said she placed it there to warn parents that children in remote areas could be targeted by undocumented migrants walking through after they've crossed the border illegally.
"Just kind of watch your kids because of what's going on along the border," Judd said Monday. "This was on the other side of the Chiricahua Mountains."
The one-paragraph alert — written in red — in Judd's newsletter titled "District 3 News from Supervisor Judd," reads: "WARNING FOR FAMILIES! There is a heightened danger of child abductions in remote areas. An actual abduction in a family ranch residence occurred in the region within the past few months. The child was rescued with help from the family dog."
Judd said Animas is close enough that it concerned her. Animas is one hour and 13 minutes, or about 70 miles, east of Douglas.
Because of the dramatic uptick in daily crossings by undocumented migrants along the Southwest border over the last few weeks, Judd said she wanted to warn her constituents to keep their children safe. Last week, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said Border Patrol had been stopping up to 100 single adults daily along the border, just east of the city.
Judd said the child who was snatched by undocumented migrants about two months ago was taken from a ranch cabin. Judd said the family dog began barking and the child's father was able to stop the kidnappers.
"They just dropped her and ran," Judd said.
Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said there have not been any reports of kidnapping attempts in this area or any calls from residents concerned by Judd's newsletter.