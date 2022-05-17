BISBEE — Each year the Cochise County Board of Supervisors looks to bring as many salaries as possible up to current market value when compared with other similar size counties and sets aside $1 million to accomplish the task.
This year is no exception, even as inflation continues to increase expenses.
During a work session Tuesday, Supervisors Ann English and Tom Crosby heard a general overview of funding requests made by the Sheriff’s Office and the courts, as well as state required increases of the salary of the constable.
County Budget Manager Daniel Duchon said the CCSO requests totaled $562,422. Nearly $500,000 of the sum will cover the market adjustments. There also was a $16,000 request for SWAT equipment and $46,480 for a uniform allowance increase.
All totaled, these requests come to $1,543,050.
Additional General Fund expenses total slightly more than $4 million, which reflects some state-imposed salary raises for judges and elected officials. The medical examiner adds $25,000 in new fees with the 2022 election expenses at $189,000.
English said she was “not pleased” with department heads and asked, “What will it take to keep our employees? It hasn’t always gone to the lower-wage employees.”
She asked that a statement be drafted that tells county management and elected officials to put the lowest-paid employees at the top of the list for raises.
Crosby said, “Ann has viable concerns” and suggested department directors look at employees who may leave if they are not given raises. He also asked why people were leaving the county’s employ and if Human Resources conducted exit interviews, which would provide answers that may not be due to wages.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka suggested having department heads provide a list of rate increases to employees.
English added, “We have to have a competent workforce. We should be at 95% of market value for all our staff. People above that should not expect a raise. The departments should use their wisdom and make sure the work horses make more money so they know their value to the county."
Duchon added an additional $95,000 for utilities and $1.596 million for the General Fund Fleet.
Two of the county’s pension payments to the Elected Officials Retirement Plan and Corrections Officers Retirement Plan total $277,000.
Duchon estimated property tax would bring in $27,368,063. It consists primarily of existing home and property valuations of $26,607,936 with new construction adding $601,706 and inflation adding $158,421.
The tentative budget hearing before the supervisors will be held on June 14 and the final budget will be approved on July 12.
As for the county sales tax, which funds 50% of the General Fund, Duchon projected a total of $8.2 million — a slight increase over last year. The other 50% is split between capital at 25%, building enhancement at 12%, IT Capital at 6% and Solid Waste at 7%.
The state sales tax shared revenue he estimates will bring in $15.1 million — an increase of $2 million.
The Highway User Revenue Fund is projected to provide $10.1 million — a 9% increase over last year.