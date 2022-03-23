BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors have tried to make voting in person as easy as possible, and in 2015 they established vote centers as suggested by county Election Department Director Lisa Marra.
As mail-in voting gained popularity in this rural county and as fewer people were available to staff all the previous 47 precincts, Marra and her staff took on the task of combining precincts into voting centers. The change allows voters to go to any precinct to cast their votes on the ballot issues particular to them. As fewer people went to the polling locations, combining precincts into vote centers made staffing more sense and saved taxpayer money.
The voting centers were established to accommodate those with disabilities as most of the other precincts did not meet the requirements of the American Disability Act, Marra said. The 17 polling locations all meet ADA needs.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby approved the 17 county vote centers for the coming 2022 Primary and General Elections.
Crosby asked what happens when a church refuses to allow someone on church property based on supporting an issue or their religious views. He wanted to ensure all had freedom of speech outside the 75-foot exclusion zone on the facility’s property.
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts noted all contracts signed by the facilities used for vote centers have a clause pertaining to freedom of speech outside the 75-foot zone.
In the case of an emergency in which the facility could not be used for voting, Marra said, “We can open another in that vicinity. In the event of a true emergency, the biggest issue is getting the voting equipment to the new location.”
The supervisors authorized Marra to make substitutions as necessary prior to each election in the event that a Vote Center replacement needs to be made, in accordance with Arizona Statute.
Marra noted there were two permanent polling location changes made — one in Douglas from the Visitor Center to the county service center and the one in Elfrida from the Elfrida Fire Station to the Elfrida Elementary School cafeteria.
Marra noted in documents, “The county remains committed to improving the voter experience during an election, reducing the high number of provisional ballots cast, increasing voter participation through convenience and accessibility of voting, expediting vote tabulation and conducting elections more efficiently with less cost.”
The supervisors also approved Grant Agreement GRT-22-0008516-T between Cochise County and the Arizona Department of Transportation, Aeronautics Group, in the amount of $25,202 for the surface treatment of taxiway A2 at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport, effective upon signature by the parties through issuance of the Final Post Completion Inspection Certification. Grant match required is 10% or $2,520.
The Cochise Health and Social Service requested approval of an amendment to a previous intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services which extends the time the remaining $79,000 of a $352,000 grant can be spent from Feb. 28, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023.
Alicia Thompson, CHSS director, explained the grant paid for the salaries of epidemiologists hired during the COVID-19 pandemic who maintained the county COVID-19 line list and the contract with Rapid Trace, a company providing case investigation and contact tracing services
“We would not be able to continue to provide the support services of the school epidemiologist and would have to refer all case investigation and contact tracing to ADHS,” Thompson said.