BISBEE — In the June 15 meeting, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved a number of special districts tentative budgets as well as the tentative budget for Cochise County.
Though Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd approved all the tentative budgets, Supervisor Tom Crosby voted nay on the county budget and the Flood Control District budget.
Special district tentative budgets
Flood Control District: $8,201,148.
Library District: $2,810,307.
Bowie Light Improvement District: $13,788.
Golden Acres Light Improvement District: $10,579.
Naco Light Improvement District: $10,530.
Pirtleville Light Improvement District: $19,120.
Sunsites Light Improvement District: $26,736.
Cochise County tentative budget
General Fund: $95,376,068.
Special Revenue Fund: $127,015,482.
Total: $222,391,550.
Public hearings on these special district tentative budgets and the county tentative budget, as well as required Truth in Taxation Hearings, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.