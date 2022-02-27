Cochise County supervisors offered some thoughts on processes of the past year. Only Supervisor Tom Crosby did not offer comments.
Supervisor Ann English:
“As I reflect on the past year, I am excited about our ability to continue to provide the services our constituents expect and deserve. Our employees have been amazing in their ability to adjust to the health pandemic and continue to thrive.
“Financially we are on solid ground because we have been frugal over the years with the money we have received from our taxpayers. We have also been thoughtful and conservative with the federal dollars allocated during this national emergency. We did not lose money because our taxpayers continued to pay their bills, sales tax receipts continued to be on track and grant funds helped to meet our needs.
“Highway User Funds for our roads continue to be severely limited and the need is much greater than the money allocated by the state for this purpose.
“Recycling and the solid waste program continue to be frustrating. Many people want to recycle but the markets for recycling have almost disappeared. The remaining programs require the public to do additional cleaning and separating to make the product worthy for sale. When we cannot sell, it goes to the landfill and the cost of preparing , monitoring and maintaining the landfill is significant.
“The GOOD NEWS is the fact the two-port program has been funded. The work of many years and many people is going to be a reality. The Board of Supervisors has this project on our Strategic Plan as our best hope for renewed economic vitality for Douglas, Cochise County, Southeast Arizona and all of Arizona. A new commercial port should bring new commercial vendors to the area and provide enhanced border security. Rehabilitation of the Raul Castro Port will provide better access for the Mexico shoppers and our residents a better way to experience Sonora. This is a win/win for both countries since Mexico is our greatest trading partner. The county plans to be ready to work with our partners on the development of the Douglas and surrounding area, including BDI, for the infrastructure necessary for this project to be a success.
“I would be remiss if I did not give credit to Congresswoman Kirkpatrick in particular and our other elected officials in congress for pushing and advocating for the two-port solution to be funded. Thank you!!
“I look forward to the new year with great hope because the county team we have assembled and the management team are working every day to make YOU proud to live, work and recreate in Cochise County.
Peggy Judd, District 3:
“I have been so pleased with the Cochise County staff and residents this year. We had a lot of challenges that were met with kind hearts and strong commitments to help all become stronger and more prepared for a new and bright future. I believe this is the best county in Arizona and I have met so many newcomers lately. Thank you to all who have created and gathered and served in our communities. There is a lot of space between most District 3 residents, but we have more than enough love and caring to go around. If there is anything you need, I stand ready to take your call and help in any way I can.”