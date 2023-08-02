BISBEE — In a letter dated July 31 to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, Attorney General Kris Mayes cautioned against any further attempts to ignore Arizona’s open meeting laws.
Her enforcement team investigated a number of complaints from residents in regard to Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for violation of Arizona’s open meeting laws.
She wrote, “The evidence reviewed to date strongly suggests that certain Board members have violated the open meeting law on several occasions dating back more than a year.”
It does not stop there. Mayes noted the fact that additional complaints are still being received in spite of the ongoing investigation.
She stated, “A majority of the complaints we have received involve the conduct of Supervisor Tom Crosby. We are seriously concerned about Supervisor Crosby’s apparent disregard for the Open Meeting Law. The evidence submitted to our office thus far indicates that Supervisor Crosby has ignored repeated warnings by legal counsel and taken little, if any, action to ensure his conduct comports with Arizona law.”
Mayes put the supervisors on formal notice. If they continue to disregard open meeting law to “deprive the public of information,” she will “pursue all penalties authorized by law for such misconduct, up to and including removal of the public officer from office. ”
Anyone who has attended or listened to the supervisors’ meetings and work sessions is aware of Crosby’s constant disdain for the open meeting law. On numerous occasions he has strayed from agenda items and ignored the advice of the county attorney’s office. He claims it is a matter of freedom of speech and he should be able to say whatever he wanted.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts, civil deputy attorney Paul Correa, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and former chairwoman of the board Supervisor Ann English have warned him of the possible repercussions for his lack of concern of open meeting laws.
One of the more serious charges is that Crosby and Judd and sued former Election Director Lisa Marra personally for not acceding to their demands to hold a hand count of the 2022 election ballots.
They hired attorney Bryan Blehm, well known as one of the lawyers in the state who represented those who insisted the 2020 election was stolen, to handle the suit out of the public eye.
It was a big mistake as Blehm had been retained by the county only for the 2022 ballot hand count lawsuit, which claimed county voters would be disenfranchised with a hand count.
English had no knowledge of the Marra suit, nor of retaining Blehm to file it.
The case was withdrawn the next day.
The supervisors and County Recorder David Stevens, who was also named in the suit, lost the case in Superior Court, but it now lies in the hands of the Arizona Appeals Court. The court has heard the case, but has not released a ruling.
Mayes cites A.R.S. § 38- 431.07(A), which lays out the process for filing a suit when an elected official seeks to hide information from the public.
The statute states, “The attorney general may commence a suit in the superior court in the county for a knowing violation of this article, and in such a suit the court may impose a civil penalty against each person who knowingly violates it.”
The statute states a civil penalty of up to $500,000 may be imposed for a second offense followed by a $2,500 penalty for the third and subsequent offenses.
It continues, “The public body may not pay the civil penalty on behalf of, or otherwise reimburse, the individual against whom the civil penalty has been imposed. If a court awards such fees, the defendants who knowingly violated the law are on the hook to pay those fees, as well as attorney fees for the plaintiffs."
Another letter was mailed to the county on March 1 from Solicitor General Joshua D. Bendor. This concerned the transference of all election duties to Stevens by Judd and Crosby in February. English opposed it.
Again, there were problems as Crosby and Stevens each provided draft documents that were not made publicly available prior to or during the meeting.
English called them out for not providing the documents prior to the meeting.
Mayes noted, “Under A.R.S. § 28-431.02(H), publicly posted agendas must ‘list the specific matters to be discussed,’ and the Board may not ‘discuss, consider or make decisions’ on other matters.
“The agenda did not indicate that the Board would consider amendments subsequently made to the posted draft agreement. And it is not clear when, how, or with whom the referenced amendments were made and the various drafts produced, nor whether those discussions and deliberations should have occurred during a publicly noticed regular meeting.”
Mayes addressed which was the transference of the election powers of the board to Stevens. She was concerned with possible illegal meetings to discuss what Crosby and Judd were passing off to him.
Mayes was also concerned of the extent of the powers passed from the board to Stevens as it “appears to delegate nearly all of the Board’s authority over elections to the Recorder. Among other things, the draft Agreement purports to “combine all election–related functions under one department, the recorder.”
The action “delegated all responsibility for the operation and administration of elections to the recorder; and, with a handful of exceptions, made the recorder responsible for all other election functions.”
Mayes did not indicate when the investigation into the multiple open meeting law complaints would be completed.