BISBEE — In a letter dated July 31 to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, Attorney General Kris Mayes cautioned against any further attempts to ignore Arizona’s open meeting laws.

Her enforcement team investigated a number of complaints from residents in regard to Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for violation of Arizona’s open meeting laws.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?