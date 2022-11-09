BISBEE — In an emergency meeting Wednesday, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to appeal the decision made Monday by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley over a request for a last-minute hand count of all early ballots cast in the 2022 midterm election.

McGinley determined the supervisors did not have the legal authority to expand a hand count under Arizona statutes. His ruling upheld the lawsuit filed by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson in the hearing on Nov. 4.

