BISBEE — In an emergency meeting Wednesday, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to appeal the decision made Monday by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley over a request for a last-minute hand count of all early ballots cast in the 2022 midterm election.
McGinley determined the supervisors did not have the legal authority to expand a hand count under Arizona statutes. His ruling upheld the lawsuit filed by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson in the hearing on Nov. 4.
After concluding an executive session with attorney Bryan Blehm, the supervisors opened the public meeting and Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved moving forward with the appeal. Supervisor Ann English voted against it.
Previously, in discussion about the hand count, the County Attorney's Office and the Secretary of State's Office warned the supervisors their approval of the hand count was illegal, but County Recorder David Stevens and Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby chose to move forward. English was opposed to the hand count, as was Elections Director Lisa Marra, but they also were named in the lawsuit.
The virtual meeting had a number of listeners, but since it was an emergency meeting, the board did not allow comments from the public.
