BISBEE — Cochise County has been hit with an $88,414 bill for the attorney fees of the Arizona Chapter of Retired Americans due to lawsuits on three Republican county office holders who attempted to force the elections department to hold a hand count of the 2022 election ballots.
Presiding Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, who heard the case, awarded $86,394 in attorney fees as well as an additional $2,020 in associated costs in a Feb. 1 ruling. The payment of attorney fees are required by statute.
Attorneys asked for $109,928 for attorney fees and $4,242 in associated costs, but McGinley reduced the amounts.
Attorney Bryan Blehm, who represented Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, objected to the amount of the claim and stated no more than $61,675 should be charged by the plaintiffs’ attorneys and no more than $1,397 in costs, which he stated were “more reasonable” and should be “based either upon hourly pay for public sector lawyers in Cochise County or based on relative costs for goods and services in Bisbee,” where the trial was held.
McGinley stated, “The Court is not persuaded by defendants argument that it should impose fees at the rate paid to salaried deputy county attorneys in Cochise County.
“Such costs and fees are not assessed against defendants Elections Director Lisa Marra and Supervisor Ann English.”
Both were opposed to the hand count and followed the county attorney's advice that such an action would be illegal.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens also was involved in the suit.
The county also has to pay $30,715 for Marra’s attorney fees from the hand count lawsuit. Crosby and Judd had said, “it won’t cost the taxpayers a dime because we’ll win,” saying they had others ready to pay any costs.
Also, the Secretary of State is seeking an as yet unknown amount for attorney fees from the suit brought against the supervisors as Judd and Crosby refused to approve the 2022 election ballot results by the state-set deadline. They lost that suit as well.
