BISBEE — Cochise County has been hit with an $88,414 bill for the attorney fees of the Arizona Chapter of Retired Americans due to lawsuits on three Republican county office holders who attempted to force the elections department to hold a hand count of the 2022 election ballots.

Presiding Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, who heard the case, awarded $86,394 in attorney fees as well as an additional $2,020 in associated costs in a Feb. 1 ruling. The payment of attorney fees are required by statute.

