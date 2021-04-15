A Peruvian couple with a 3-year-old boy became Cochise County's first-known asylum-seeking migrant family allowed to enter the United States after they asked the Border Patrol near Douglas for help, city officials said.
Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said Thursday he was notified by the Border Patrol that the family was in their facility and needed assistance.
"It went very smoothly," said Huish. "We were notified and the drop-off was arranged through Douglas Welcome."
Douglas Welcome was formed a month ago in order to assist asylum-seeking migrants crossing the border into Douglas.
Sister Lucy Nigh said she and another nun, along with Frontera de Cristo, a Presbyterian bi-national border ministry, joined forces to help migrants who are dropped off in the municipality by Border Patrol agents.
After the Biden Administration announced it would allow asylum seekers crossing the border to remain in the U.S. until their asylum hearings were scheduled, Huish said he was contacted by the Border Patrol and asked if agents could release migrants in Douglas. The mayor said the Border Patrol station is outside the city on State Route 80 and there are no other facilities around it.
The Peruvian family that sought asylum late Tuesday or early Wednesday through the Border Patrol was taken under the wing of Douglas Welcome, Huish said. The sisters took them to the Copper Queen Community Hospital Douglas Rural Health Clinic for COVID tests, and all results were negative.
The family was given assistance at one of the churches, then driven to Casa Alitas in Tucson, Huish said.
Volunteers at Casa Alitas help the migrants contact family members in the U.S. They may also help them with a confirmation number for a bus ticket, which their family members may have purchased. Migrant families are given travel bags with food, water, toiletries, hygiene items, diapers and baby food, if necessary. Blankets and toys are provided for children if the bus rides to their destinations are long.
Nigh said Douglas Welcome is made up of Catholic, Episcopalian and Presbyterian churches in the city, along with the Frontera de Cristo organization. While the Peruvian family spent a short time with the Douglas Welcome volunteers on Wednesday, Nigh said one of the churches is outfitted with a room where cots would be set up if more migrants show up and can't immediately be transported to Tucson.
She said the family from Peru, who mentioned they had been harassed in Mexico on their way to the border, was provided some assistance at one of the churches after they completed their testing at the hospital. The family indicated their toddler would need a car seat and Huish said Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen was able to get them one quickly and bring it to the church. Another nun piled the family into her vehicle and drove them to Casa Alitas, Nigh said.
Huish said this is the first asylum-seeking family to show up in the city. Other asylum seekers have been flocking to the Southwest border through Texas and California, and even other parts of Arizona. Huish and Nigh said they believe this is the first asylum-seeking family entering the country through Cochise County.
"We stepped up and agreed to collaborate for this," Nigh said Thursday in a phone interview. "We were told just to be alert to the possibility of more of this happening."