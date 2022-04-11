BISBEE — When an emergency call comes into dispatch office, time can be of the essence particularly with fire and medical calls.
Shaving seconds off the time it takes an emergency dispatch service to transfer calls to another dispatcher to notify the appropriate emergency services will be a help in getting personnel out to the address faster throughout the county.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved spending $2.240 million to upgrade 911 systems so emergency personnel can shave off 30 to 90 seconds off of response times through the use of dispatch technology improvements.
Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and Fry Fire District proposed the new Fire Station Alerting System project, which includes software installation and technology upgrades for all fire stations and special districts within Cochise County to increase the overall effectiveness and efficiency of dispatch centers.
The Supervisors heard about the project during a work session in October and they specifically asked the system to be countywide and that all fire stations and districts be aware of the costs associated with the system and ongoing maintenance.
County associate administrator Sharon Gilman, stated, “It takes two people to process and dispatch a FIRE/EMS call” and sometimes the 911 caller would be put on hold.
When a call comes into the Southeastern Arizona Communications (SEACOM) center, there is a pause in relaying information to a different person at a different console, she continued. The dispatcher then selects the appropriate station and sounds the tones to alert emergency services.
The new system will allow an immediate entry of the call into the CAD system which automatically alerts the appropriate personnel.
“It provides faster call processing and faster response times,” she noted. “The whole county could be notified of an emergency in just one second. It also reduces stress of the dispatchers and increases the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the dispatch centers.”
She called the new system a “workforce multiplier” for dispatching FIRE/EMS calls. Annually, SEACOM receives 15,000 calls a year. It could also improve ISO ratings and streamlines county–wide interoperability and “helps all of Cochise County equally.”
Each station and district signed a non–binding Letter of Intent documenting they are aware of the costs associated with the system and that ongoing maintenance is the responsibility of each individual agency after the five-year maintenance agreement included in the initial purchase.
“We have 100% support from other agencies on this project,” said Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Battalion Chief, Joshua Meeker. “We’ve been sounding the drum countywide to agencies and citizens that will ever call 911. We appreciate the opportunity to be part of something that is going to be pretty monumental to Fire and EMS in Cochise County.”
Fry Fire District Battalion Chief Billy Seamans noted, “This will affect all the citizens we encounter. Thanks to everyone that’s been involved and to the community that’s been a supporter of this initiative. We are excited to implement the project and are grateful for the first day it goes live and that we’ll be there faster and more appropriate for the citizens of Cochise County.”
American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for the new system.
Crosby voiced concerns that federal grants erode states’ rights which could be seen as a violation of Open Meeting Law (OML), but he and English and Judd approved the expenditure.
It was not the first time in a meeting that he was warned about stepping off topic on the precipice of violating OML.
OML was established so the community would know what public bodies were doing on their behalf. If a topic is not listed on the agenda, it cannot be discussed.
According to the state attorney general's office, the OML enforcement team's primary mission in enforcing OML "to ensure compliance and educate the public and public officials about the requirements of the statute. Many cases are resolved with mandatory training for members of the public body.
"In cases involving repeat offenders who knowingly violate the Open Meeting Law, the Office may seek a civil penalty of up to $500 for a second offense and up to $2,500 for a third or subsequent offense.
"If the public body refuses to reach an agreed resolution, the Office may file suit in superior court seeking that the appropriate remedies be imposed by court order. If the evidence establishes that a public officer knowingly violated the Open Meeting Law with the intent to deprive the public of information, the Office may seek to have the officer removed from office."
Cochise Health and Social Service (CHSS) Director Alicia Thompson requested the Supervisors approve an extension of time to spend the remaining $176,931 provided by the federal government last year. The funds would be used for continued COVID-19 testing through Chiricahua Community Health Clinics, Inc.
Crosby again asked questions about rescinded emergency declarations and whether or not any vaccinated person had spread the virus.
He was interrupted by Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts who told him the question was “not appropriate.”
“I’m not going to have my freedom of speech interrupted,” Crosby said.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka noted Crosby’s questions would put the county at risk for an Open Meeting Law violation, who then started talking about the public Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
VAERS is a public site for information and anyone can offer their experiences without providing evidence. Crosby has brought up VAERS in the numerous work sessions on COVID-19 and wanted staff to sift through thousands of entries, research them and present a report on their findings.
Roberts again cautioned Crosby of stepping over the line and asking questions in violation of OML and was joined by English in asking Crosby to stop.
Thompson reminded Crosby VAERS had been discussed numerous times and she saw no need to discuss it again. She also said she did not want to be a part of an OML violation by answering his questions.
When Crosby remained insistent on speaking his mind, Roberts again cautioned him and told him he was not an attorney. She pointed out the agenda item was about providing COVID-19 tests not about vaccinations.
When the vote was taken, Crosby voted against extending the time in which to spend ARPA funds. English and Judd approved it.
All the county supervisors’ meeting recordings and documents can be found online at https://www.cochise.az.gov/. Click the Agendas & Minutes link to find meetings.