SIERRA VISTA — A man and woman accused of leaving their 11-year-old son home alone for two weeks pleaded not guilty on Monday to the charges filed against them.
Bobby Jo and Melissa Green appeared separately via video from the Cochise County Jail on Monday and both entered pleas of not guilty through their respective attorneys. The couple is charged with leaving their son alone for two weeks in a filthy residence in Elfrida, Cochise County Sheriff's officials said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the Sheriff’s Office was notified about the boy’s situation by someone at the child’s school. The youngster had not attended class since his parents left him.
Investigators entered the house on Dec. 12 just before 7 p.m., Capas said.
The child told investigators that his mother had left just before Thanksgiving and his father right after Thanksgiving, Capas said.
There were pets in the house with the youngster and frozen food in the refrigerator, Capas said.
Investigators tried to reach the Greens or other family members to no avail, Capas said. The Sheriff’s Office then called Child Protective Services and CPS retrieved the boy.
In their absence, the Greens were indicted on child neglect charges, Capas said. The couple returned home on Dec. 29 and were arrested. They are being held at the Cochise County Jail on $100,00 bond each.
A hearing for both Greens has been scheduled for Feb. 25.