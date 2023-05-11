BISBEE — The election with mail-in ballots will proceed, as Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson ruled in favor of the county’s motion to dismiss a temporary restraining order requested by Sierra Vista resident Huang Quan.
Quan stated the election for the jail district one–half cent sales tax approval via mail-in ballots would disenfranchise about 11,000 registered voters who were not sent the information pamphlets or ballots. Those 11,000 voters may or may not have been on the inactive list. He believed it disenfranchised those people and the mail-in election should be halted.
Quan presented the judge with a signed, notarized statement from Randall S. Limbach, who paid for a list of Cochise County voters from the county recorder that stated there were 86,896 registered voters. The county website states there were 75,922 registered voters who received ballots.
Cochise County Civil Deputy Attorney Paul Correa explained there were nearly 21,000 votes already received by the county recorder and those voters would be disenfranchised if the election was called to a halt at such a late date.
“It will impact them,” he said. “This is far beyond the last minute. The last minute passed some time ago. It’s too late.”
The election is May 16, the county has spent money on paper, printed ballots, envelopes and postage and employee time, he continued.
And last but not least, “There’s doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people.”
Correa pointed out Quan admitted he learned of the all mail-in election in January and could have acted in a timelier manner.
Correa cited the Purcell principle which “holds that litigation seeking to alter election procedures should not be considered when the claims are brought to close in time to a scheduled election."
In 2006 the U.S. Supreme Court found “court orders affecting elections, especially conflicting orders, can themselves result in voter confusion and consequent incentive to remain away from the polls. As an election draws closer, that risk will increase.”
Correa also pointed out, “any legal action alleging that a state law is unconstitutional must be served on the state attorney general and the state Legislature” under Arizona Statute 12-1841. This action was not taken by Quan.
Quan said the county board of supervisors and County Recorder David Stevens made the decision to hold the mail-in election without input from the community.
“As a plaintiff, I felt I should file the temporary restraining order because all other avenues have been denied,” said Quan. “We think you are not paying attention to us. We want our questions answered. People call us election deniers and say we’re crazy. I want no elections until the problems are addressed.”
Larson said to Quan, “You cannot restrain an election. People have concerns the election will be fair, but to stop an election in its tracks is something the court will not do. But, I understand your complaints.”
He went on to say Quan should have brought legal action when he first heard of the election on Jan. 24.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone