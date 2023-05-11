BISBEE — The election with mail-in ballots will proceed, as Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson ruled in favor of the county’s motion to dismiss a temporary restraining order requested by Sierra Vista resident Huang Quan.

Quan stated the election for the jail district one–half cent sales tax approval via mail-in ballots would disenfranchise about 11,000 registered voters who were not sent the information pamphlets or ballots. Those 11,000 voters may or may not have been on the inactive list. He believed it disenfranchised those people and the mail-in election should be halted.

