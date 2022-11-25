A rule established by the Arizona Supreme Court over a year ago is making cases move a little faster at the Cochise County Superior Court, the presiding judge said recently.
The rule allows for retired judges who were on the bench for 10 years or longer to be brought back into service to handle cases under the Rules of Criminal and Civil Procedures, criminal or civil cases at courthouses, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
The retired judges are referred to as "senior commissioners" and their salary comes from a grant established by the higher tribunal's Administrative Office of the Courts.
Earlier this summer, Dickerson appointed three former jurists to act as senior commissioners in the hopes that cases at the Superior Court here can be heard and resolved quicker, such as in a settlement conference.
The three senior commissioners are retired Superior Court Judges James Conlogue, Wallace Hoggatt and Charles Irwin.
Conlogue and Irwin may hear both criminal and civil cases, but Hoggatt, because he is a practicing attorney who focuses mainly on criminal cases, may only handle civil matters, Dickerson said.
The three retired jurists have been dealing with settlement conferences.
"So far it's been helpful because there are only (a few) Superior Court judges who can do settlement conferences," Dickerson said.
While there are six Superior Court judges in Cochise County, one of the jurists, David Thorn, cannot preside over settlement conferences in criminal cases because his wife is a prosecutor with the Cochise County Attorney's Office. There are two judges in Sierra Vista, but if the defendant involved in the settlement is in custody at the county jail in Bisbee, then it places a burden on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office to transport the individual to a settlement hearing in Sierra Vista, Dickerson said.
"This (the three senior commissioners) allows us to schedule settlement conferences sooner and that allows us to see if a case will be resolved in a plea agreement, or go to trial, a lot sooner," the judge said.
Obviously, a judge who is hearing a case in his or her courtroom can't preside over a settlement conference for that particular defendant, so another jurist has to fill in. The three senior commissioners, with the grant from the Supreme Court, are being paid to do that. Their role, however, is limited based on the grant. Their appointment began on Sept. 1 and will conclude on June 30, 2023, Dickerson's order shows.
Dickerson said most cases in the criminal division end up in a plea agreement. The number of criminal trials usually is minimal, he said.
The grant allows for the three senior commissioners to be paid up to 90% of a regular Superior Court judge's hourly rate whenever they're involved in a settlement conference, Dickerson said. Such proceedings can take all day or just a couple of hours, depending on the case.
Regardless of the assistance from the three retired judges, the situation is far from perfect, Dickerson said, because the courthouse in Bisbee is limited in space.
"I always like to say that our physical facilities are inadequate," Dickerson said. "Because we have no extra courtrooms, it's always difficult to schedule, to get the judge available and have the two attorneys available."
Sometimes there are visiting judges from other counties who will hear a matter that Cochise County Superior Court judges must recuse themselves from, and court administration officials have to scramble to find an available courtroom.
