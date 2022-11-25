jail commission 1 (copy)

Retired Judge James Conlogue is one of three "senior commissioners" who will handle some cases to assist the Cochise County Superior Court.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

A rule established by the Arizona Supreme Court over a year ago is making cases move a little faster at the Cochise County Superior Court, the presiding judge said recently.

The rule allows for retired judges who were on the bench for 10 years or longer to be brought back into service to handle cases under the Rules of Criminal and Civil Procedures, criminal or civil cases at courthouses, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.

