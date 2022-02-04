BISBEE — Though cases of the COVID–19 omicron variant have declined over the past few weeks in Cochise County, it is not cause to celebrate as local hospitals are still dealing with numerous patients.
Canyon Vista Medical Center was hit so hard staff asked for help, which resulted in the deployment of federal team of 14 medical professionals from the National Disaster Medical System to assist the hospital in different areas with its operational needs and to help patients as three omicron variants develop in Cochise County.
As Dr. Edward Miller, Copper Queen Community Hospital chief medical officer stated in an email to the county and the Herald/Review, “Let me preface the good news with some perspective: Cochise County is still experiencing over 240 new COVID–19 cases per day, far higher than any of our previous waves. So, precautions and booster injections are still in order. CQCH has 7 employees out with COVID–19 compared to 17 last week.”
He said it appeared the omicron variant had peaked in the state and the county late last month, but statewide intensive care units are at 94% capacity as 40% of the occupants have COVID–19.
During the bimonthly work session Friday with Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and Cochise Health and Social Services, there was a hint of optimism as the state’s and county’s numbers are starting to fall.
The Arizona Department of Health reported fewer than 10,000 new cases per day for the first time in a month, said county lead epidemiologist Martha Montano. The county added 4,206 positive cases to the count since Jan. 21. Of those, 36 were hospitalized and 20 died.
“The vaccine greatly reduces the likelihood of getting an infection and the need to be hospitalized,” Montano said. “We’re finally seeing a decrease from 2,500 cases a week to 1,500. We’re cautiously optimistic and hospitalizations are stabilizing. It looks like we’re heading in the right direction.”
Montano went on to say omicron variant BA.1 accounted for 97.9% of the cases with Omicron BA.2 at 1.6% and the delta variant at 0.3%.
Vicky King, CHSS director of nursing, said as of Feb. 1, 90,098 residents had received at least one dose of the COVID–19 vaccine, which included 6,400 vaccines administered on Feb. 3. The number of vaccinated people now stands at 72,258 or 68.9%.
The 65 and older group, which is considered vulnerable to infection, still remains the highest vaccinated county population at 89.9%. People 20 to 44 years old comes in second at 69.1%, she said.
The effectiveness of the vaccines for COVID–19 and its variants is proven in the county as the breakthrough cases of vaccinated adults totaled 3,957 while the unvaccinated cases rose to 24,756. Just 74 vaccinated people needed hospitalization with 21 deaths as opposed to the unvaccinated with 1,174 hospitalized and 490 deaths. For vaccinated children, birth to 19, there were 517 breakthrough cases with zero hospitalizations and deaths. For non-vaccinated children there were 5,952 cases with 19 hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Alicia Thompson, CHSS director, provided a study of Los Angeles County people 18 years and older from the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report in regard to the effectiveness of the COVID–19 vaccines. Data was compiled from Nov. 7 to Jan. 8.
The MMWR states, “In addition, during the entire analytic period, admission to intensive care units (ICUs), intubation for mechanical ventilation, and death were more likely to occur among unvaccinated persons than among fully vaccinated persons without or with a booster. Incidence and hospitalization rates were consistently highest for unvaccinated persons and lowest for fully vaccinated persons with a booster. Being up to date with COVID-19 vaccination is critical to protecting against SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated hospitalization.”
Thompson also discussed the informed consent form anyone receiving a vaccination should fill out prior to getting the vaccine. The form covers all areas of health from allergies to heart and respiratory conditions. It provides a thorough dive into each person's state of health prior to the vaccine. People with allergies, pre-existing or chronic conditions or who are immunocompromised should talk with their physicians before taking the vaccination.
The federal government agreed to send four free at-home tests to each household, which will provide results within 30 minutes. The tests are easy to perform with clear instructions. People can sign up for the free tests at www.covidtests.gov. The tests will be delivered within seven to 10 days.
Free nonsurgical N95 and KN95 masks are expected to be provided through pharmacies and health clinics over the next few months, epidemiologist Ginger Dixon said.
“According to the AzDHS website, two of the most common types of respirators are the N95 and KN95 respirators. They and well–fitted disposable surgical masks offer more protection than layered finely woven cloth masks. Well–fitting, National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) approved N95 respirators offer the highest level of protection.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 400 million nonsurgical N95 masks from the nation’s strategic stockpile will be disbursed across the country to ensure high-quality masks are made available to underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19. They will be distributed to anyone who requests them. However, these outlets are not required to fit masks or provide medical evaluations or training regardless of whether individuals obtain masks for employment or other purposes.
English said, “This is the first time in a long time to be getting good news. I think we have to learn how to manage the virus personally with our physicians. I hope the next time we meet, we get more good news.”
Judd said, “I pray the next variant is less contagious. I look forward to a new normal.”
Thompson cautioned, "Canyon Vista Medical Center is 100% full every day. They're still having a lot of hospitalizations. Though cases are declining, it doesn't mean the hospitals aren't facing surges. They still have many, many patients."