BISBEE — This past week, the county’s level of COVID–19 cases hit the “high" designation as people who were infected with the virus rose from a total of 185 in July to 231.
County epidemiologist Martha Montano provided the Cochise County Board of Supervisors with the new data during a Friday work session and said, “There were 139 new cases of COVID–19 over the past seven days alone. That averages out to 19 per day.”
Most of the cases are occurring in Sierra Vista with 39%, she said. Benson had 12%, Douglas 11%, Willcox 8% and Bisbee 7%.
Supervisor Ann English said, “We set the public up through the use of zip codes. It gave them some peace of mind. It’s still on people’s minds — where is it safe to go.”
The average age of people infected with the virus is 37, according to Cochise Health and Social Services Director Alicia Thompson.
All the data indicates the county’s low hospital rate, which was 1.4 percent last week and zero hospitalizations this week, is due to the younger age of those infected, Thompson said. At the start of the pandemic, the elderly were the hardest hit and had the highest hospitalization and death rate.
Judd suggested the hospitalization rate was lower due to the number of people vaccinated as well as the better health of younger people.
Thompson pointed out the delta variant of COVID–19 is more easily transmitted and it is being found in random testing by the state. A certain number of patient tests are sent to the state lab where the variants of COVID–19 are tracked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There’s a certain number of samples that are sent to be sequenced,” she said. “They determine which variants we’re seeing.”
Craig Janiszewski, county Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator, had the good news — 51% of the county’s population has been vaccinated and there is an uptick in people wanting the vaccine. He complimented the partners working together in the county who helped provide new locations and did not require appointments.
Cochise is now in fifth place in the state in the vaccination rate, he added.
The Janssen single-shot vaccine is hard to come by as supplies dwindled after the Food and Drug Administration put a hold on it after problems were encountered with a supplier of Johnson and Johnson which makes the vaccine.
“But, we are anticipating a lift of the FDA pause at which point the vaccine will become more available,” he said.
As the demand for vaccine ebbs and flows, counties are now sharing what they do not use to beat the expiration date, he said.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for the younger age groups 5 to 11 are being tested, but he did not know when they would be approved.
The FDA has also approved a booster vaccination shot for people with a compromised immune system, such as organ transplant patients, who make up 3% of the U.S. population.
“Recently a law was passed making mask mandates by governmental entities illegal in Arizona," Thompson said. "We have never had a mask mandate in Cochise County, however, that doesn’t mean we can’t choose to do what is in our best interest.
“The Delta variant does not care about state law and does not care about individual beliefs. It is an opportunistic virus that is very contagious.”
She said CHSS will continue to recommend wearing masks indoors in public, maintaining social distance, washing hands, getting tested, staying home if sick and getting vaccinated.
Thompson noted, “One week ago, Cochise County had moderate spread of the virus. Today we have high spread. We know the delta variant is present and that we have had multiple breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated individuals have contracted COVID–19, but were asymptomatic and spread it to others.”
Supervisor Tom Crosby, who is against any sort of mandate, said he was happy the county was “recommending” and not mandating masks.
“You do what you need to do to protect your health,” he said.