In the past, the Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering would come into schools around the county to encourage the younger generation to participate or attend the event by performing poetry and Western music.
After 30 years, this event is not taking place thi year. It usually was held on the first weekend in February in the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School.
The co-chair of the event, George Wheat, said the aging of volunteers was a primary reasons it will not be held.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty early on without enough volunteers,” Wheat said.
According to Wheat, the same amount of volunteers is needed for a scaled-down version of the event.
“Obviously we would like to see it fully come back,” Wheat said. “It’s trying to find people interested — that is, younger than me — to continue this genre of Western music and poetry.”
Wheat said the hardest part of finding volunteers is trying to find people with the right skills or who will be willing to be trained.
Wheat said the event included a school program that allowed students to write their own cowboy poetry. They have the potential to perform and have their poems published in a book titled “Saddlebag of Poems.”
The program also held the opportunity for five high school seniors to win $1,000 scholarships.
A past performer, Patty Clayton, would perform at the event and in school assemblies and retirement homes.
“It was a great educational opportunity,” Clayton said.
Clayton has been performing for the Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering for a few years.
“I would hate to see it unfold for lack of volunteers,” Clayton said. “I always had a great experience.”
Clayton has been in the music industry for decades. Her music is reflective of Western life and she has received multiple awards from Western music organizations.
“You have a great weekend listening to great music and poetry,” Clayton said.
A Texas-born Western music performer, Kristyn Harris, said the combination of the audience and volunteers made this event special. This event helped open doors for Harris and allowed her to meet new people.
“It’s like a big family,” Harris said. “There were a lot of good opportunities to connect with other artists.”
Harris is an award-winning music artist and yodeler. She has released multiple albums about the Western lifestyle that goes hand in hand with her personal life and hobbies.
“This genre is an art that is preserving history and a way of life,” she said.
Former artist liaison and co-chair Steve Conroy said the artist's relationship with the audience is personal. The artist would be able to visit with the audience after the performances.
Conroy said another reason the event is not being held is low audience turnout, something he says stems from the fact that cowboy culture and Western music is not popular in Arizona.
Last year, the event had an audience of 500 to watch the Sons of the Pioneers. Conroy said that when the event first took place, the audience turnout was 1,000 to 1,400.
In 2019, the turnout decreased to 700-750. Conroy said that they created trading cards for children to collect, held a countywide scavenger hunt and let children enter the event free in order to attract a young audience.
“It reached a point where we can’t attract an audience,” Conroy said.
“It’s an opportunity to continue telling the story of the Old West and cowboy culture,” Wheat said. “It’s not the biggest gathering, but by no means is it the smallest gathering.”
