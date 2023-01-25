In the past, the Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering would come into schools around the county to encourage the younger generation to participate or attend the event by performing poetry and Western music.

After 30 years, this event is not taking place thi year. It usually was held on the first weekend in February in the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School.

