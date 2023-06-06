Editor's note: This is the first story in a series on the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

Since 2021, over 130 trespass cattle complaints have been filed with the Bureau of Land Management by the Center for Biological Diversity in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. Many environmental advocates are concerned about negative impacts cows are having on the San Pedro River’s protected riparian ecosystem.

