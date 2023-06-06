Editor's note: This is the first story in a series on the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Since 2021, over 130 trespass cattle complaints have been filed with the Bureau of Land Management by the Center for Biological Diversity in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. Many environmental advocates are concerned about negative impacts cows are having on the San Pedro River’s protected riparian ecosystem.
ve done more than just express their concern. They’ve taken the BLM to court, alleging the agency is violating its legal mandate to “conserve, protect and enhance” the SPRNCA and the Endangered Species Act by failing to remove trespass cattle from the river and continuing to authorize grazing on four ranches that lease grazing acreage from the BLM within the preserve.
They say that cows and riparian conservation aren’t compatible in the arid West and by allowing cows to continue to graze in this area, the BLM is jeopardizing the survival of the river and multiple endangered species. They’ve said just one trespassing cow on the river has the potential to wipe out the remaining Huachuca water umbel population within the SPRNCA.
“There’s science specific to this spot on the planet that shows that cows are bad for this spot on the planet,” said Cyndi Tuell, the Southwest Programs Director for Western Watersheds Project. “There’s a legal requirement that you can’t allow cows if they’re bad for the spot, and they did it anyway. It makes no sense.”
The San Pedro River flows north from Sonora, Mexico, into Arizona for 140 miles where it ends at its confluence with the Gila River. It’s the last major free flowing river in the Southwest. Some have called it the “last wild river in the West.”
It’s unassuming at first glance, just a small streak of green contrasting against the various shades of brown in the surrounding desert landscape. But it is a vital corridor for life in the desert. Riparian ecosystems like the San Pedro make up about 3% of Arizona’s landscape, but over 90% of all wildlife in the state interact with them in some way.
Many have called the San Pedro a river of hemispheric importance because it provides habitat for hundreds of species of migratory birds every year making their way north from South and Central America. Because of this the SPRNCA has become a bucket list destination for birdwatchers around the world. In the 1990s, the American Bird Conservancy recognized it as the first “Globally Important Bird Area” in the United States and said it was the “largest and best example of riparian woodlands” remaining in the Southwest.
The river also provides habitat for a lot of endangered species. The yellow-billed cuckoo, southwestern willow flycatcher, the northern Mexican gartersnake, Gila topminnow, and the Huachuca water umbel all call the SPRNCA home. Jaguars and ocelots have occasionally used the river for habitat when they venture this far north.
Today, the SPRNCA protects about 40 miles of the San Pedro River stretching north from the U.S. Mexican border in Cochise County and nearly 57,000 acres of public land surrounding the river, managed by the BLM. Because of its protected status, it has become one of the most studied riparian habitats in the Southwest.
The SPRNCA was designated by Congress as the nation’s first Riparian National Conservation Area in 1988 and placed under the protection of the BLM. While an explicit grazing moratorium proved politically impossible to get through Congress in the 1980s, the preserve’s founders believed its enabling legislation included an implied grazing moratorium with the language “to conserve, protect and enhance.”
“We determined in the first plan that we would not permit grazing,” said Dean Bibles, Arizona director for the BLM from 1982-89. “We acquired some state trust lands that had grazing permits on them. And our commitment then was exactly the same, we would only honor the existing 10 year permits until they expired. But then for some reason, the BLM started recognizing grazing in some portions of the San Pedro, and that has been very destructive to the purposes (of the conservation area).”
The area has never been completely free from grazing. For the last three decades, grazing has occurred on four different BLM allotments within the SPRNCA: the Lucky Hills, Babocomari, Brunckow Hills and Three Brothers allotments. The BLM has not publicly given an explanation for why they chose to renew the four state grazing leases instead of retiring them as planned. They declined to comment on this story due to the active legal proceedings over grazing within the SPRNCA.
There is a long history of cattle grazing on the banks of the San Pedro River. The land was owned by a private real estate developer, Tenneco, before the SPRNCA’s formation in 1988. Tenneco leased the land to local ranchers. John Ladd, whose family has been ranching near the San Pedro for four generations, recalls that in the early 1980s before the BLM acquired the land there were more than 3,500 cows on the river.
In 2019, the BLM released its most recent Resource Management Plan for the SPRNCA. The plan reauthorized grazing on all four allotments and reignited the debate over the legality of grazing in the preserve. In 2020, the BLM was sued twice over its decision to continue authorizing grazing in the SPRNCA.
The first lawsuit was brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter. It alleged that by reauthorizing grazing on the four allotments, the BLM was violating its mandate to “conserve, protect and enhance the area.”
“If you look at the proclamation that created the SPRNCA, it says you can only allow livestock grazing if you can show that it conserves, protects and enhances the area,” said Tuell. “And there’s no way to show that because it doesn’t.”
The second lawsuit was brought by the Center for Biological Diversity. It alleged that by failing to maintain its boundary fencing along the SPRNCA and failing to remove trespassing cattle from the SPRNCA, the BLM was violating the Endangered Species Act.
These groups believe that science and the law are on their side. They say there is a strong legal argument to be made that authorizing grazing within the SPRNA is illegal because it's been scientifically proven that cows are destroying the fragile riparian ecosystem and threatening endangered species.
Both lawsuits from 2020 ended in settlements that required the BLM to reevaluate grazing within the SPRNCA. The BLM has completed these reevaluations and finalized its renewal of all four grazing leases in April. This administrative decision by the BLM is being appealed by Western Watersheds Project, and the Center for Biological Diversity has initiated more lawsuits against the BLM.