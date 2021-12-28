WILLCOX— The snowbirds have made their annual return to Willcox.
Visit the lush grasslands and ponds at Whitewater Draw, and you will find the air filled with the calls and trills of the thousands of sandhill cranes that call the place home during the winter. It’s a sight and sound to behold.
“When the sun rises and thousands of sandhill cranes lift off at the same time, and they’re all calling, it just gives you goosebumps,” said Diane Drobka, one of the organizers of Wings Over Willcox. “It’s so magical.”
“The cranes will capture people’s hearts,” added Homer Hansen, president of WOW.
Learn all about them and other bird types that winter here at the annual Wings Over Willcox, a Birding and Nature Festival, set for Jan. 13 through Jan 16. Activities include birding walks, talks and children’s activities at Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St.
“Wings Over Willcox will take you back to nature,” Hansen said. “We want to give people a chance to appreciate nature and birds.”
Many of the tours are already sold out. However, there are still a few tours with space available. For example, learn to be a birdwatcher in Beginning Birdwatching. The tour leader will discuss basic identification skills and some common area bird types. Cost is $35 and you must provide your own transportation and binoculars. With only a half hour of easy walking, this tour is for the beginner.
Surprisingly, local cattle ranches are an important part of local bird ecology. Learn about how ranches impact bird health and population, modern range management practices and the history of a local, multi-generational ranch on this tour. Cost is $55.
“Farms and ranches are habitats,” Hansen said. “That’s where the birds are going to be found.”
There’s even an opportunity to learn about the geology of the area, given by a retired geologist who will discuss the volcanic activity of millions of years ago that formed the Chiricahua Mountains. Cost for Geology of the Sulphur Springs Valley is $55; bring your lunch. There is about a half mile of walking on a rocky trail.
“(Tour guide) Larry Fellows is extremely knowledgeable,” Hansen said. “We are very fortunate to have him, and his tours are just amazing.”
Seminars about sandhill cranes and other nature topics will take place mostly in the afternoon, after the morning tours have returned. They are free and open to the public and will take place at Willcox Community Center. There will also be a nature expo with lots of children’s activities, such as live animal exhibits like bug and reptile displays and the opportunity to make a nest box. That will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Organizers say this is an event for all ages.
“Wings Over Willcox is a real family event,” Drobka said. “You see grandparents with their grandkids, and sometimes grandparents know what the birds are and they're pointing it out to the kids, but sometimes they’re both learning it together.”
Even if you can’t get on an organized tour, you can do one on your own with self-guided tours at Lake Cochise and the Whitewater Draw. Guides will be available at both locations.
For information or to register, visit wingsoverwillcox.com, or call 520-384-2874.