Ghastly ghosts, witches and goblins will abound in Huachuca City Halloween night when the town hosts its annual Creepy Candy Crawl.
Held at the Huachuca City Community Center on 201 Yuma St. in lower Huachuca City, the event features a lineup of frightfully decorated tables. Scary folks hand out candy to the brave souls who dare approach each spooky stopping place.
The creations of businesses, residents and organizations, the ghoulish displays will be in place from 6-7:30 p.m., making a memorable evening for families. The town of Huachuca City provides a table, while participants bring their own decorations and candy. Those who prefer to decorate a trunk are welcome to do so.
While out and about, be sure to stop by the incredible haunted house at 830 Arizona St. Created by the Fraternal Order of Police, the haunting, dubbed Sierra Vista Nightmare, is open from 6-10 p.m. Cost to enter is $5, with proceeds benefiting programs for kids.
For Creepy Candy Crawl information, or to register to decorate a table and participate in the candy distribution, call the Huachuca City town library at 520-456-1063.
For information about the Sierra Vista Nightmare haunted house, go to the Sierra Vista Nightmare facebook page, or visit the website at www.svnightmare.com.
