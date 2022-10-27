Ghastly ghosts, witches and goblins will abound in Huachuca City Halloween night when the town hosts its annual Creepy Candy Crawl.

Held at the Huachuca City Community Center on 201 Yuma St. in lower Huachuca City, the event features a lineup of frightfully decorated tables. Scary folks hand out candy to the brave souls who dare approach each spooky stopping place.

