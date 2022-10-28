BISBEE — County resident Kathleen Hoffard filed a disability discrimination lawsuit in August 2020 against the Board of Supervisors and Elections Director Lisa Marra to seek relief from the county’s policy that ended curbside voting. Finally, a settlement has been reached.
Hoffard, represented by Arizona Center for Disability Law, claimed discrimination when the county ended the curbside voting option as all 17 of the vote centers had Americans with Disabilities Act accessible entryways and vote stations in the 2018 election.
The county took the position that the ADA does not specifically require curbside voting as an accommodation, in light of the available options to vote in the county, including mail-in early ballots and early voting at the County Recorder’s office.
On Aug. 16, the county reinstated curbside voting and agreed to participate in a settlement conference with Hoffard. On Sept. 1, the court stayed the case and referred it to federal magistrate Judge Bruce G. Macdonald for a settlement conference, which was held on Monday, Oct. 3.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved a settlement agreement in which the curbside voting service will be available for the Nov. 8 election as long as the disabled person calls ahead of election so the proper ballot can be available.
Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa explained Hoffard had a difficult time getting in and out of a vehicle due to rheumatoid arthritis and was upset when she was not able to vote from her vehicle.
As of Aug. 16, voting from a vehicle was reinstated, but the Elections Department must be notified 15 days prior to the election of where the party lives and what vote center they will be using. Poll workers will bring the paper ballot to the voter’s vehicle.
“We want to make voting accessible to everyone,” Correa said.
The main reason curbside voting was stopped was due to the damage caused to voting machines being moved outside and back, said English.
“But, we always want people to be able to vote and that’s the bottom line,” she said.
Crosby stated, “Everybody has the ability to vote with few exceptions. I believe there is currently ample opportunity for everybody to vote.”
County homebound registered voters can request assistance from the County Recorder and staff will help them vote from home. Call 520-432-8358 or email recorder@cochise.az.gov for information and include full name, residence address, contact information and date of birth for verification purposes.
Those with vision disabilities can request braille or large print ballots by calling the Elections Department at 520-432-8970 at least 10 days prior to an election.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone