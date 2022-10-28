BISBEE — County resident Kathleen Hoffard filed a disability discrimination lawsuit in August 2020 against the Board of Supervisors and Elections Director Lisa Marra to seek relief from the county’s policy that ended curbside voting. Finally, a settlement has been reached.

Hoffard, represented by Arizona Center for Disability Law, claimed discrimination when the county ended the curbside voting option as all 17 of the vote centers had Americans with Disabilities Act accessible entryways and vote stations in the 2018 election.

