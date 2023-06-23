phillips 2 (copy)

Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO Shaun Phillips speaks during a 2021 interview. The hospital recently announced a new rural residency program in partnership with the University of Arizona's pharmacy college.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — They say timing is everything, and for Canyon Vista Medical Center and the University of Arizona, it was a perfect storm for launching the first rural pharmacy residency program through UA’s R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy.

CVMC’s collaboration with UA will have a significant impact on Cochise County.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?