SIERRA VISTA — They say timing is everything, and for Canyon Vista Medical Center and the University of Arizona, it was a perfect storm for launching the first rural pharmacy residency program through UA’s R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy.
CVMC’s collaboration with UA will have a significant impact on Cochise County.
It will not only provide more trained pharmacists to work in a rural area in need; hospital officials say it will also open up their availability and create a stronger bond between CVMC and patients, allowing the hospital to engage with more patients, nurses and other health care providers.
“As the largest teaching hospital in our county, we are committed to creating educational opportunities for all health care disciplines here at CVMC,” said CEO Shaun Phillips. “Adding this program is part of our educational mission, but it is personally meaningful to me. As I got my start in hospitals as a pharmacy intern and resident, it is great that we will be doing likewise for future generations of young pharmacists here in Cochise County.”
Following the recommendation of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, a professional pharmacy residency program accreditation, the residency program will have one resident for the class of 2023 and two residents for the class of 2024.
“We have an exemplary pharmacist preceptor team eager to teach and an overall wonderful pharmacy team that supports each other,” said Director of Pharmacy Lyndsey Oltmans. “Over the next few years, I would like to expand the pharmacy residency program to include not just one, but multiple post-graduate year one residents, which will maximize patient outcomes for the patients we take care of.”
The groundwork to establish the residency program between the hospital and the university came together at the right time.
CVMC had served UA as one of the few rural hospital rotations for UA’s pharmacy school students for years. Thanks to Dr. Janet Cooley, an assistant professor at UA, CVMC’s administration department saw the need for a pharmacy residency program and supported initiatives to take the first step.
CVMC officials are thrilled about the new program and the benefits it’s expected to bring to the area.
“I look forward to seeing how much we can grow," said PharmD, RPh Nanhee Lee. “This is the end of preparation and the beginning of actualization. We expect to revise the plan constantly, but I am comfortable confronting such modifications. My goal is to fine tune the program environment so that residents and preceptors could work comfortably and focus on their growth.”
The program already has its first pharmacy resident — Dr. Mario Sanchez — who graduated from UA’s College of Pharmacy in May and completed his general medicine Advanced Pharmacy Practical Experiences rotation at CVMC in October. Sanchez brings eight years of retail pharmacy experience with an interest in critical care, emergency and infectious diseases.
“CVMC has been a consistent rotation site for Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience and Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience pharmacy students since I’ve been here, and it’s exciting to see us expand and establish a post-graduate year one pharmacy residency program,” said Oltmans. “This is an outstanding opportunity for the pharmacy department and CVMC. We are also fortunate to have a successful medical residency program to work alongside.”
The 12-month or longer postgraduate training residency program consists of segmented rotations in different fields like internal medicine, poison control, emergency department, behavioral health, wound care, ambulatory care, pharmacy management and research.
CVMC credited Phillips, who approved the initiation of the pharmacy residency program he had advocated for years, as well as efforts by the Human Resources Department that helped launch the program.