SIERRA VISTA — Middle and high school educators, students and parents are invited to an info meeting about CyberPatriot XVI Saturday, 9-11 a.m., Aug. 12, at the Cochise College Downtown Center at 2600 E. Wilcox Drive. 

If you or your scholar are interested in cybersecurity and they would like to compete in the nation's largest cyber defense competition, attend this informational meeting to learn more about cybersecurity and CyberPatriot XVI, the National Youth Cyber Education Program created with the Air & Space Forces Association.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?