SIERRA VISTA — Middle and high school educators, students and parents are invited to an info meeting about CyberPatriot XVI Saturday, 9-11 a.m., Aug. 12, at the Cochise College Downtown Center at 2600 E. Wilcox Drive.
If you or your scholar are interested in cybersecurity and they would like to compete in the nation's largest cyber defense competition, attend this informational meeting to learn more about cybersecurity and CyberPatriot XVI, the National Youth Cyber Education Program created with the Air & Space Forces Association.
At the meeting, you will learn about the exciting CyberPatriot program, discover its benefits and learn how to register for the upcoming competition season. Additionally, students will have a chance to try out a practice image, where they will secure a virtual computer from cyber threats. No prior experience is required. Bring your curiosity and enthusiasm.
"CyberPatriot is a fun and challenging way for middle and high school students to develop their skills in cybersecurity," said Dan Guilmette, director of the CIS/Cybersecurity programs at Cochise College. "This field is in high demand and offers many career opportunities."
Cochise College's cybersecurity program is designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity.
The info meeting is geared toward interested parents and school representatives.
“Parents are welcome to bring their middle school and high school students along,” added Guilmette. “Students who participate in CyberPatriot will learn valuable technical skills, teamwork, leadership and critical thinking.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone