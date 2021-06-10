The American Legion Post 52, American Legion Riders, Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Nomaden Motorcycle Club and the Forgotten Sons Motorcycle Club co-hosted a fund raiser for Cochise Serving Veterans in support of needy veterans last month.
On June 2, the organizations presented funds totaling more than $5,000 to Cochise Serving Veterans.
Members of the planning committee and guests attended the ceremony, among them Lloyd Medina of the Forgotten Sons Motorcycle Club. Post 52 representatives were Chad Archer from Nomaden Motorcycle Club; Danna Stewart, Steve Steward and Chris Stewart; and Jeremy Rainmaker from the Forgotten Sons Motorcycle Club. Absent was Jason Huzzie from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
The motorcycle clubs and other Cochise College organizations have been supporting veterans in need for several years. They have provided ambulatory help with veterans in wheelchairs, provided meals to handicapped veterans, assisted veteran personnel in retirement homes, assisted clubs like the CSV with personnel support services and have been part of other activities all oriented toward vets.
Nomaden MC has supported the children of Cochise County for more than 30 years by ensuring they have gifts for Christmas. The club will have its 33rd annual Christmas in July on July 31 at 137 N. Huachuca Blvd. in Huachuca City.