Sierra Vista and Cochise County will welcome nearly 700 cyclists, including many from out of state, to spend three days enjoying daily rides and a festival when the inaugural Benson Healthcare El Tour de Zona rolls into town on Friday, March 25.
Hosted by Perimeter Bicycling, this new event will introduce people from at least 34 states to Sierra Vista and its surrounding communities, with more than 40% of registrants coming from outside Arizona. They will take daily rides beginning and ending at Veterans Memorial Park where a festival with live music, food trucks and a wine/beer garden will come to life on Friday and Saturday nights from 4-10 p.m. The festival will be open to the public and admission is free.
“We’re thrilled to have Sierra Vista serve as base camp for this inaugural event,” city of Sierra Vista Marketing and Communications Manager Judy Hector says. “It builds on our reputation as an extraordinary destination for outdoor recreation and will showcase what makes this area a great place to cycle.”
On Friday participants will ride to Ramsey Canyon Preserve as they take in scenic views of the Huachuca Mountains over the 29-mile course. On Saturday they will ride to Bisbee and back, pedaling 65 miles along a counterclockwise loop heading down State Route 92 and returning along State Route 90. On Sunday, the cyclists will saddle up for a 36-mile ride to Tombstone and back, using Charleston Road both ways.
Charleston Road will be closed between Louis Road in Tombstone and Moson Road near Sierra Vista from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. Motorists should plan to take an alternate route. Only emergency vehicles and residents with active addresses along Charleston Road will be allowed to drive through.
Drivers should be mindful of cyclists in Sierra Vista on Friday and along the highways between Sierra Vista and Bisbee on Saturday.
“Nearly 700 cyclists will be riding through our County,” Cochise County Engineering and Natural Resources Director Jackie Watkins says. “For everyone’s safety, motorists should be cautious and drive with extreme care as they see groups of cyclists on the roads. We all play a part in ensuring a safe tour through Cochise County.”
Sierra Vista earned a designation as a Bicycle Friendly Community from the League of American Bicyclists in 2017 and boasts a growing system of more than 30 miles of multi-use paths. The area’s beautiful scenery and temperate climate make it a great place to ride all year long.
“We’re excited to bring Southern Arizona this great event in some of the state’s most historic small towns,” says TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of Perimeter Cycling.
El Tour de Zona benefits VeloVets, a local nonprofit organization that supports local military veterans, including many with disabilities, through the physical and mental benefits of cycling. El Tour de Zona is sponsored by Benson Healthcare.
“Sierra Vista was the natural choice to host our inaugural El Tour de Zona,” Juskiewicz says. “The natural beauty of the Sierra Vista area combined with amazing facilities in the city got us excited about the possibilities, but the difference was getting to meet the people of Sierra Vista, who welcomed us with open arms.”
Learn more about the event, including an entertainment schedule for the public festival on Friday and Saturday nights, at www.eltourdezona.org.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer for Sierra Vista, and Camile Rochin, public information officer for the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.