SIERRA VISTA — The behind-the-scenes men and women of the volunteer backbone of county law enforcement who don’t receive the recognition they deserve got their due Aug. 18 at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team 22nd annual awards ceremony at Cochise College.

So did Dave Cook, who was honored as SAT’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Did You Know?

SAT volunteers provide the following assistance:

• Neighborhood patrolling

• Emergency call-out

• Traffic control

• Vacation house checks

• Neighborhood watch program

• Crime scene security

• Funeral escorts for veterans and law enforcement

• DUI task force

Community support

Operate special mission equipment, to include: incident command unit; DUI van; radar trailer and light trailers.

Transport felony packets to county attorney’s office

Other assistance as required