CCSO SAT team member Dan Minjares received the Volunteer of the Year award for 2021, but due to extenuating circumstances never received the actual award. Minjares was presented with the award on Friday.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team member Dave Cook was named the 2022 Volunteer of the Year during the organization’s annual award luncheon held at Cochise College Friday.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
SIERRA VISTA — The behind-the-scenes men and women of the volunteer backbone of county law enforcement who don’t receive the recognition they deserve got their due Aug. 18 at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team 22nd annual awards ceremony at Cochise College.
So did Dave Cook, who was honored as SAT’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
“What?” exclaimed a stunned Cook when SAT Commander John Black called his name. “I’m the last guy you’d think would get this award. All of these other volunteers deserve it.”
As one of SAT’s premier patrol and call-out volunteers who has logged 2,800 volunteer hours since joining in 2016, Cook is more than just deserving of this year’s top honor. It’s his impressive “can-do” attitude that Black says makes Cook stand out.
“He is the first out the door when called to deploy a crash site, wildland fire, or to secure a crime scene,” said Black. “He’s always ready for emergency call-outs, the assignment of extra patrols and especially tasks that require initiative and perseverance.”
Cook’s professionalism and character, says Black, is the epitome of what SAT represents.
“They give back to the community and see positive results from their efforts,” said Black. “I’ve been a part of a lot of great SAT teams, but none of them average 100,000 volunteer hours like we do.”
Also presented with a plaque as 2021 SAT Volunteer of the Year was Dan Minjares. There was no awards ceremony last year due to a resurgence of COVID-19.
Black said Minjares, a former U.S. Army chaplain for more than 20 years, brought a wealth of experience to the volunteer team and has been called to step in as a chaplain for critical incidents throughout Cochise County.
“He’s provided support to deputies by conducting private conversations, and if necessary, counseling,” added Black. “He answered over 38 calls to assist deputies dealing with deaths of citizens across the county."
First founded under Sheriff Larry Dever in the early 2000s as a way for volunteers to assist with duties that included funeral escorts for veterans, SAT also has been involved with traffic control, assisting in investigation, and a variety of non-law enforcement tasks.
“We are absolutely the behind-the-scenes guys,” said Black. “Nobody knows we’re there at the scenes of an incident like a fire or traffic fatalities. But we are there, regardless of the time or the weather.”
From helping with evacuations and patrolling neighborhoods during wildland fires to assisting in traffic control and at crash scenes, SAT volunteers are often the first to arrive on the scene.
Black said SAT logged 1,653 patrols last year across 24 Neighborhood Watch areas in Cochise County along with 353 vacation house checks.
“It’s what we do,” he added. “That’s why this ceremony is all about them, our volunteers.”
