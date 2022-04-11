SIERRA VISTA — The defense attorney representing a woman charged with child abuse who fled to Mexico after her boyfriend killed her 2-year-old son said he will request a settlement conference in his client's case.
At a hearing Monday for child abuse defendant Erika Parra, her attorney, Efthymios Katsarelis, said there is no plea offer on the table for his client from the prosecution. However, Katsarelis said he would be filing a motion requesting a settlement conference be ordered in Parra's case.
Parra bolted to Mexico in early 2020 after the death of her 2-year-old son at the hands of her boyfriend, Mario Toscano. The latter pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 33 years in state prison late last year.
The 23-year-old Parra is charged with two counts of child abuse — one for her slain son Emilio Smith, the second for the neglect of a baby girl she had with Toscano — as well as violation of probation for an unrelated incident in 2017, court records show.
Investigators said she left Douglas for Mexico shortly after Toscano was arrested in January 2020 for killing Emilio. Parra had been charged with child abuse and failed to show up in court in March 2020.
Emilio’s paternal family, also from Douglas, had offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who could reveal Parra’s whereabouts and deliver her to police.
In early December, an anonymous person called Emilio's paternal family and revealed where Parra was staying. She was then arrested by police in Agua Prieta, Sonora, and handed over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at the port of entry in Douglas.
At the time, Parra had a 1-year-old boy with her. The child was taken to Child Protective Services in Cochise County. The girl Parra had with Toscano has been adopted by a family member.
At Monday's proceeding, Katsarelis told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson there is copious discovery material he must sift through in the case before the matter can go to settlement. But the attorney said he hopes that by mid-June the case can move forward.