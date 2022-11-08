Democrat candidates were leading most major statewide and federal races in Arizona as the first ballots were counted following a midterm campaign that is serving as a referendum on President Joe Biden and his polices since taking office.
Races for the U.S. Senate and House as well as statewide executive offices were too close to call as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, with an increase of Republican votes expected as ballots cast on Election Day continue to be tallied.
U.S. Senate
Democrat Mark Kelly is trying to get a full six-year term of his own in the Senate seat that used to be occupied by John McCain.
But the race could be decided on whether voters find financial or social issues to be more important.
Republican Blake Masters has sought to portray Kelly, elected in 2020, as little more than a political clone of a president with his own popularity problems. And that centers around high gasoline prices, inflation and supply chain issues.
Kelly has sought to convey the message that he parts ways with Joe Biden when he disagrees with him, particularly on issues of border security. That, however, has not immunized attacks on him based on the flood of migrants entering from Mexico as well the spread of fentanyl.
What he may have working in his favor — aside from massive campaign spending of nearly $80 million as of Oct. 19 — are voters who may be more concerned about positions that Masters has taken on the hot-button issue of abortion. Kelly’s supporters have spent at least another $15 million pointing up Masters’ sometimes conflicting statements on the issue.
There’s a video clip making its rounds on the airwaves about what Masters thinks of abortion.
“It’s a religious sacrifice to these people,” he says. “I think it’s demonic.”
His campaign website said he was “100% pro life” and supported a “federal personhood law (ideally a constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed.”
Masters subsequently scrubbed such references from his campaign web site. Instead, he announced his support for a ban at 15 weeks, something that is currently the law in Arizona while judges determine if that measure, approved earlier this year, supersedes a territorial-era law that forbids abortions at any stage of pregnancy except to save the life of the mother.
Governor
The outcome of the hotly contested race for governor could turn on the question of whether it was a good idea politically for Democrat Katie Hobbs to refuse to debate her Republican foe.
Hobbs charged that a head-to-head confrontation with Kari Lake would end up little more than a circus. As proof, she cited the four-way debate ahead of the Republican primary along with Lake’s insistence, all evidence to the contrary, that Donald Trump actually won the popular vote in Arizona.
And she insisted that Arizona voters would make up their minds based on the issues and not whether she was willing to debate.
But Lake, with more than two decades of experience as a TV news anchor, took full advantage of Hobbs’ refusal.
She chided the Democrat secretary of state for being the first gubernatorial candidate in more than two decades to refuse to participate in the general election debates sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. And to drive home the point, Lake launched her own somewhat carefully curated “Ask Me Anything” tour.
That left Hobbs seeking to find footing for her own message of experience and leadership — she was a state lawmaker and Senate minority leader — and seeking to hammer home a key point that Lake would restrict the right of women in Arizona to terminate a pregnancy.
But Lake found other opportunities to go after Hobbs.
It starts with the fact that a federal court jury ruled, twice, that Senate Democratic staffer Talonya Adams had been the victim of sex and race discrimination when she was fired while Hobbs was the minority leader. And while Hobbs never was named as a defendant in the federal court case, testimony in the case that resulted in the $2 million verdict — eventually reduced to $300,000 — showed Hobbs played a key role in the decision.
Secretary of state
Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state’s top election official — and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office.
Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for four years before being defeated in a re-election bid in 2020. Republican Mark Finchem said Fontes was “fired by the taxpayers” for doing such a poor job.
Fontes has an ally of sorts to deflect Finchem’s claims that the 2020 presidential election in the state’s largest county was “irredeemably compromised,” resulting in a sufficiently large margin of victory for Joe Biden to overcome Trump support elsewhere.
That is Stephen Richer, the Republican who ousted Fontes. And Richer has defended both how the 2020 race was conducted by his predecessor and the results, as has the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
That isn’t to say his tenure was flawless.
In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — the Republicans did not have one, settling on incumbent Trump as their nominee — Fontes announced plans to send every eligible voter a ballot through the mail. But Fontes had to back off after Attorney General Mark Brnovich got a court order to block the move.
Fontes, however, said he was trying to address the fact that there were people who, due to the COVID outbreak, were afraid to leave their homes. And he argued he was acting within his authority, even if the court disagreed.
Attorney general
So when it comes to running the state’s largest law firm, does trial experience matter?
That’s been much of the focus of the campaign between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes as they vie to be the next attorney general of Arizona.
Strictly speaking the post does not require courtroom experience. It does, however, require the attorney general be someone licensed to practice law given the decisions made by the agency as well as its ability to issue legal opinions.
And incumbent Mark Brnovich, who could not seek another four-year term, prosecuted gang cases while at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and went after gambling crimes while a federal prosecutor. Brnovich, who has not endorsed either candidate, said such experience can be helpful when deciding which cases to pursue and which to turn down.
Mayes, a one-time newspaper reporter, does not dispute she has never tried a case. But she contends her experience as a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission is similar, saying she worked directly with the attorney general to prosecute those engaged in security scams and get money returned to investors.
Hamadeh, a Trump-endorsed political newcomer, said he has tried both misdemeanor and felony cases in his time at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. But he only became a lawyer in 2017; Mayes has been an attorney since 2005.