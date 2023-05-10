BISBEE — There will be no further demolition of the Miracle Valley bible college property until the county has heard from the Arizona State Preservation Office, which is determining if any portion of the 39-acre parcel should be designated as an historic site.

When the community familiar with the Pentecostal tabernacle discovered Cochise County was planning to demolish the familiar but severely weather damaged dome visible to passers by on State Route 90, a movement began to try to halt the work.

