BISBEE — There will be no further demolition of the Miracle Valley bible college property until the county has heard from the Arizona State Preservation Office, which is determining if any portion of the 39-acre parcel should be designated as an historic site.
When the community familiar with the Pentecostal tabernacle discovered Cochise County was planning to demolish the familiar but severely weather damaged dome visible to passers by on State Route 90, a movement began to try to halt the work.
Community members appealed to county Development Services Director Dan Coxworth and the Board of Supervisors to hold off on clearing the property.They thought the site should be protected because of the spiritual connection they have with the bible college, built in 1958.
Faith healer A.A. Allen developed a portion of the original 1,280 acres gifted to him by Urbane Leiendecker and turned it into a complex of dormitories, classrooms, residences, other structures and the big dome and tabernacle.
Tax problems arose as the Internal Revenue Service questioned the status as a church, but later granted the exemption after a three-year battle. That exemption was withdrawn in 1997 after determining the Don Stewart Evangelistic Association, which obtained the property after Allen died, profited Stewart’s family.
In 1982 Miracle Valley shot to the headlines as a religious African American group took up residence directly across from the bible college. Racial tensions mounted and a day of retribution included gunfire that took the lives of two people. The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived to scrutinize the warring factions.
The land and complex has passed through other hands over the years with the intent to preserve it, but none came up with the $600,000 in back taxes to pay off the debt.
The state turned the property over to Cochise County as the $600,000 has yet to be paid.
Coxworth began a cleanup of the property last year and demolition plans for the derelict dome and tabernacle.
In a work session May 9, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were updated on the work completed and the work yet to do. But nothing can happen until SHPO decides it deserves a historical designation. Coxworth did not know how long it would take SHPO to respond.
Coxworth planned to remediate asbestos in the structure and bring the property up to code in order to make the it more attractive to prospective buyers. There are exposed septic systems on the property that could create a health hazard.
He recommended the removal of the boys dormitory, the girls dormitory, the laundry building and the tabernacle portion of the domed building. It would leave the property with a chapel, a library, apartments, classrooms and an administration building.
Though the group interested in preserving the complex has submitted a bid for the property, the county is bound by statute to hold a public auction for the property, English said. In an auction, there is no guarantee the locals would win the bid as the county has to accept the highest offer.
The county is looking to get the most it can from the auction. So far, there has been no interest for the land’s purchase as is.
The county has used $50,000 for the initial cleanup, which came from the Environmental Protection Agency’s brownfield program. It provides funding for the cleanup of toxic and hazardous materials. Coxworth planned on spending another $50,000 to tear down the tabernacle and dome.
Crosby asked for a comparison of the land’s value if sold as is and the cost to the county for the demolition. Would the county lose money on the deal if the property was cleaned up?
Coxworth said he would look into it.
Judd said, “We shouldn’t take down any more buildings than we have to to make the property fairly safe.”
English said, “There is a concern of mine that there were multiple opportunities for the community to acquire the property. All they had to do was pay off the $600,000 in back taxes. They could have bought it through the tax lien process. If we sell something, we have to get the highest value for it.”
She preferred to continue with the cleanup so there would be no county liability for trespassing on the property.
There have been reports of undocumented migrants using the outbuildings as shelter while they wait to be picked up and transported north, said Coxworth.
When Crosby asked if the site was being prepped for a potential new jail, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka replied, “There has never been an intention to build the jail on that property.”
The county cleaned up the back up the property and received hearty thanks for the removal of the “eyesore,” said Coxworth. “It would be in the best interests of everyone in the county if the property was cleaned up.”
Even if SHPO finds it has historical significance, the county still has the last say in what happens.
The supervisors decided to hold another work session after SHPO makes its determination and move forward from there. A date was not discussed.
For the time being, work will be halted, but Coxworth hopes to get the land ready for auction this summer.